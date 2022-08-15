Home > News > Current Events
China Automobile Association: July car production and sales reached 2.455 million and 2.42 million respectively
2022-08-15 11:37
According to the official account of the China Automobile Association, in July 2022, with the further implementation of a package of policies to stabilize the economy, automobile production and sales will maintain rapid growth. In July 2022, automobile production and sales reached 2.455 million and 2.42 million respectively, down 1.8% and 3.3% month-on-month, and up 31.5% and 29.7% year-on-year, both higher than the previous month. From January to July 2022, the production and sales of automobiles will reach 14.571 million and 14.477 million respectively. The output will increase by 0.8% year-on-year, and the sales volume will decrease by 2.0%. Compared with the first six months, the production growth rate will turn from negative to positive, and the decline in sales volume will continue to narrow. .
