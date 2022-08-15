Home Business China Automobile Association: Automobile production and sales in July reached 2.455 million and 2.42 million respectively_ Securities Times Network
China Automobile Association: July car production and sales reached 2.455 million and 2.42 million respectively

2022-08-15 11:37

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wang Huancheng

Securities Times Network

Wang Huancheng

2022-08-15 11:37

According to the official account of the China Automobile Association, in July 2022, with the further implementation of a package of policies to stabilize the economy, automobile production and sales will maintain rapid growth. In July 2022, automobile production and sales reached 2.455 million and 2.42 million respectively, down 1.8% and 3.3% month-on-month, and up 31.5% and 29.7% year-on-year, both higher than the previous month. From January to July 2022, the production and sales of automobiles will reach 14.571 million and 14.477 million respectively. The output will increase by 0.8% year-on-year, and the sales volume will decrease by 2.0%. Compared with the first six months, the production growth rate will turn from negative to positive, and the decline in sales volume will continue to narrow. .

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

