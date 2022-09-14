Home Business China Automobile Association: Car exports in August reached a record high of 308,000 units
China Automobile Association: Car exports in August reached a record high of 308,000 units

China Automobile Association: Car exports in August reached a record high of 308,000 units

Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Peng Linli2022-09-14 11:14

Caijing.com Automobile News, September 14, according to the statistical analysis of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in August 2022, automobile exports reached a record high again, exceeding 300,000 vehicles for the first time in history.

In August 2022, 308,000 vehicles were exported, a month-on-month increase of 6.2% and a year-on-year increase of 65%.

From January to August 2022, auto companies exported 1.817 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 52.8%.

In August 2022, 260,000 passenger vehicles were exported, a month-on-month increase of 7.6% and a year-on-year increase of 68.7%.

From January to August 2022, 1.446 million passenger vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 56.4%.

In August 2022, 49,000 commercial vehicles were exported, a month-on-month decrease of 0.3% and a year-on-year increase of 47.5%.

From January to August 2022, 371,000 commercial vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 40.2%.

In August 2022, 83,000 new energy vehicles were exported, a month-on-month increase of 53.6% and a year-on-year increase of 82.3%, showing a rapid growth momentum.

From January to August 2022, 340,000 new energy vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 97.4%.

