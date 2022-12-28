Home Business China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Improving household balance sheets to promote the normal circulation of finance and real estate
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Improving household balance sheets to promote the normal circulation of finance and real estate

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Improving household balance sheets to promote the normal circulation of finance and real estate

China Business News 2022-12-28

Recently, Guo Shuqing, Secretary and Chairman of the Party Committee of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, presided over a meeting of the Party Committee (enlarged) to study in depth the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Central Rural Work Conference, and further study specific implementation measures in light of the actual work of banking and insurance supervision. The meeting made it clear that next year, we must adhere to the word stability and seek progress while maintaining stability, accurately grasp the “six overall plans”, focus on stabilizing growth, stabilizing employment, and stabilizing prices, effectively prevent and resolve major economic and financial risks, and strengthen financial regulatory policies and other measures. The coordination and cooperation of policies can improve psychological expectations, boost development confidence, and form a joint force to promote high-quality development. The meeting made it clear that financial policy should be more proactive in cooperating with fiscal policy and social policy, and give priority to supporting recovery and expanding consumption. At the same time, promote the normal circulation of finance and real estate, do a good job in the work of “guaranteeing the delivery of buildings, people’s livelihood, and stability”, meet the reasonable financing needs of the real estate market, and improve the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies; “City Policy” implements differentiated housing credit policies to meet rigid and improved housing needs, support the construction of the long-term rental housing market, and promote the smooth transition of the real estate industry to a new development model.

Recently, Guo Shuqing, Secretary and Chairman of the Party Committee of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, presided over a meeting of the Party Committee (enlarged) to study in depth the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the Central Rural Work Conference, and further study specific implementation measures in light of the actual work of banking and insurance supervision. The meeting made it clear that next year we will insist on keeping the word stable and making progress while maintaining stability, accurately grasp the “six overall plans”, focus on stabilizing growth, stabilizing employment, and stabilizing prices, effectively prevent and resolve major economic and financial risks, and strengthen financial regulatory policies and other measures. The coordination and cooperation of policies can improve psychological expectations, boost development confidence, and form a joint force to promote high-quality development. The meeting made it clear that financial policy should be more proactive in cooperating with fiscal policy and social policy, and give priority to supporting recovery and expanding consumption. At the same time, promote the normal circulation of finance and real estate, do a good job in the work of “guaranteeing the delivery of buildings, people’s livelihood, and stability”, meet the reasonable financing needs of the real estate market, and improve the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies; “City Policy” implements differentiated housing credit policies to meet rigid and improved housing needs, support the construction of the long-term rental housing market, and promote the smooth transition of the real estate industry to a new development model.

