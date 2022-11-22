China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Insurance companies can provide annuity insurance and other products when developing personal pension businessFly into the homes of ordinary people

The reporter learned from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission today (22nd) that the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission recently issued the “Notice on Matters Concerning Insurance Companies’ Development of Personal Pension Business“, clarifying the types of insurance products that insurance companies can provide for personal pension business.

Specifically, annuity insurance, endowment insurance, and other products identified by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. These products should also meet the four major requirements, including that the insurance period is not less than 5 years; the insurance liability is limited to the payment of survival insurance benefits, full-term insurance benefits, death, total disability, disability or nursing status; To meet the payment requirements of participants in the personal pension system by means of payment or irregular payment; other requirements stipulated by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The “Notice” also clarifies seven conditions for insurance companies to carry out personal pension business. Including: the owner’s equity at the end of the previous year was not less than 5 billion yuan and not less than 75% of the company’s share capital (paid-in capital); the comprehensive solvency adequacy ratio at the end of the year was not lower than 150%, and the core solvency adequacy ratio was not lower than 75%; the liability reserve coverage rate at the end of the previous year was not lower than 100%; the comprehensive risk rating in the last four quarters was not lower than Class B; there was no major administrative penalty from the financial regulatory agency in the last three years; there is a sound information management system, and The personal pension information platform of the banking and insurance industry realizes system connection, and conducts information registration and interaction according to relevant requirements; other conditions stipulated by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The “Notice” also emphasizes that pension insurance companies with prominent pension businesses, standardized business development, and sound internal management mechanisms can be exempted from the first regulation that the owner’s equity at the end of the previous year should not be less than 5 billion yuan.

The “Notice” requires that before signing an insurance contract with a participant, an insurance company shall make a special explanation on the personal pension system and its tax policy; the management requirements of personal pension fund accounts; and the information management requirements of the banking and insurance industry platforms.

In addition, the “Notice” also put forward specific requirements for insurance companies to provide services, personal pension fund management and control and other matters.