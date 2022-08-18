Recently, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission held a symposium to listen to the opinions and suggestions of the representatives of the two sessions. Combining the themes of small and medium-sized banking institutions to prevent and control financial risks, deepen financial reform, and serve the real economy, the meeting carefully listened to the opinions and suggestions of some representatives of the two sessions on the reform and risk reduction of small and medium-sized banks, and studied the work of small and medium-sized banks to deepen reform and serve the real economy.

The meeting was chaired by Cao Yu, member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and invited representatives of the National People’s Congress Xu Nuojin and Yang Linhua, as well as members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Song Hai and Yang Jun. 88 National People’s Congress deputies watched online through the representative work information platform. Fu Wenjie, director of the Liaison Bureau of the General Office of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, gave guidance on handling delegates’ suggestions.

Based on their own work and actual research, each representative committee deeply analyzed the difficulties and problems faced by the reform and development of small and medium-sized banks, exploring a multi-level capital replenishment mechanism, speeding up the disposal of non-performing assets; strengthening the construction of the small and medium-sized banks’ own mechanisms, and strengthening corporate governance and decision-making mechanisms ; Promote the reform of county-level rural credit cooperatives, further expand the innovation autonomy of county-level rural credit cooperatives; put forward targeted opinions and suggestions on effective prevention and resolution of regional financial risks.

The participants fully exchanged opinions and reached consensus on further improving the reform and risk reduction of small and medium-sized banks. They achieved positive results in accumulating first-hand information, preparing strong policies, conveying the guidance of regulatory policies, demonstrating the process of regulatory work, and enhancing communication and understanding.

The meeting pointed out that the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission attaches great importance to the handling of the proposals and proposals of the two sessions, and insists on changing the “documents and documents” to “people-to-people”. The ties between the representative members and the CBIRC and local CBIRC offices will be closer, the coverage and influence of the meeting will be improved, and tangible results will be achieved.

In the next step, the CBIRC will, in accordance with the spirit of the symposium, further sort out the opinions and suggestions of the representative members, carefully study and absorb it with relevant departments, and work closely with local party committees and governments to steadily promote the reform of small and medium-sized banks to reduce risks, strengthen risk prevention and control in key areas, and promote more Replenish capital through channels; persevere in the supervision of small and medium-sized banks, urge small and medium-sized banking institutions to deepen reform, strengthen risk management and internal control, and continue to enhance their ability to serve the real economy.