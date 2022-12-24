China Baowu and Sinosteel Group launched a strategic restructuring to optimize the layout of the iron and steel industry and speed upFly into the homes of ordinary people

Source/Orient IC

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Ye Wei) China Baowu and Sinosteel reorganization launch conferences were held in Beijing and Shanghai yesterday. With the approval of the State Council, China Baowu Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. and Sinosteel Group Co., Ltd. implemented a reorganization. Sinosteel Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated into China Baowu Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. and was no longer directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

China Baowu and Sinosteel Group have strategic fit and complementary advantages. The reorganization of the two companies is of great significance for optimizing the layout of my country’s iron and steel industry and improving the modernization level of the iron and steel industry.

With the joint reorganization and entrusted management of many important enterprises in the industry in recent years, the results of China Baowu’s joint reorganization and professional integration have been tested by the market and widely recognized by the industry. Since China Baowu took the trusteeship of Sinosteel Group for two years, the reform and development of Sinosteel Group has achieved remarkable results: operating performance has continued to refresh the best level in history, debt restructuring has achieved major breakthroughs, and capital operations have blossomed. Sinosteel Luonai took the lead in science and technology innovation The board was successfully listed. The total market value of the two listed companies, Sinosteel International and Sinosteel Tianyuan, increased by 64% compared with that before the trusteeship, bucking the trend and outperforming the market index.

According to reports, China Baowu will take this reorganization as an opportunity to actively play the role of state-owned capital investment companies, further optimize the layout and structure of state-owned capital, and promote deep integration with Sinosteel through a package of “debt restructuring + business integration + management reform” , as well as extensive synergy in R&D innovation, resource assurance, new material upgrades, industrial finance, etc., to maximize the synergistic effect of integration and integration, and to enhance the industrial competitiveness of high-quality state-owned assets of central enterprises and the security level of the entire industrial chain supply chain. Sinosteel will fully integrate into China Baowu’s industrial ecosystem through China Baowu’s industrial empowerment and professional integration, and further leverage its industrial advantages in mineral resources, technological new materials, engineering technology, equipment manufacturing and other fields to cultivate and develop a A batch of specialized new enterprises and single champion enterprises in the field of industry segmentation.