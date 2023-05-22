China, between Covid and geopolitical tensions a black year for Western investment banks

MILANO – Between Covid and geopolitical tensions, 2022 was definitely not a year to frame for Western investment banks in China. It highlights the Financial Times they observe how just about all major institutes, from Goldman Sachs a Swiss credit, passing through Deutsche Bank e HSBC have made losses in their Chinese businesses or as in the case of Morgan Stanley have seen their profits drop significantly.

Among the large, it highlights the Ft, only JpMorgan and Ubs saw their profits grow. It must be said, recalls the FT, that Western banks have invested for years not massively, often recording losses, but in the hope that the country’s impressive growth rates would still lead to a return on their investments. Hope that now, with the cooling of relations on the Washington-Beijing axis, they seem to be weakening. “The banks formed these units when China was all about growth… . and there was no geopolitics in the background,” a Hong Kong financier told the London newspaper. “The fact is that many things have changed.”

The numbers go against the trend of 2011, a record year for investment banks globally, in which six of the top seven institutions reported profits in China, after Beijing allowed them to start taking full ownership of their own local divisions, thanks to a trade agreement with the United States. The Covid-19 restrictions, the Chinese real estate crisis, the reduction of onshore equity trading, restructuring costs and competition in the face of poor returns would have weighed heavily, according to what was highlighted in their financial documents by the same institutions.