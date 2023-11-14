China Breaks the Internet Speed Barrier: Inaugurates 1.2 TB/s Network

China Unveils World‘s Fastest Internet Network

China has officially launched the fastest internet network in the world, capable of transmitting data at an incredible speed of 1.2 terabytes (TB) per second. Spanning over 3,000 kilometers of fiber optic cabling between Beijing and the cities of Wuhan and Guangzhou, the network was inaugurated on Monday after successfully passing operational tests.

The groundbreaking achievement, made possible through a collaboration between Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, and Cernet Corporation, has surpassed the expectations of experts. It was previously estimated that ultra-high-speed internet networks of 1 terabit per second would not be feasible until around 2025.

According to Wu Jianping, the leader of the project and a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the superfast line is not only a successful operation but also provides China with advanced technology to build an even faster internet in the future.

During a press conference at Tsinghua University, Wang Lei, the vice president of Huawei Technologies, highlighted that the network is capable of transferring the data equivalent of 150 high-definition movies in just one second.

The development of the new network represents a significant leap forward for China, mitigating concerns about dependence on the US and Japan for some components of network technology. Notably, all system software and hardware for the new network have been produced domestically.

This monumental achievement positions China at the forefront of internet technology, marking a significant milestone in the country’s technological advancement.

(with information from EFE.)

