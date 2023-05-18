China – calls from the CDU for sanctions against Chinese companies

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the G7 summit in Japan, the CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter calls for sanctions against Chinese companies that supply Russia with goods that can be used for military purposes. “Russia has meanwhile been able to establish alternative routes and suppliers, so that the imports of sanctioned goods, especially semiconductors and dual-use products, now exceed the pre-war level,” Kiesewetter told the “Tagesspiegel”.

Russia is avoiding sanctions on third countries such as China – especially Hong Kong – Kazakhstan or the United Arab Emirates. Corresponding Chinese companies with a central role have already been identified through various research, said the CDU politician. “In addition to direct sanctions against affected companies, the G7 should also agree on political, financial and economic pressure on states that support circumvention activities or do not specifically prevent them,” he demanded with a view to the Hiroshima summit. “It would be a strong signal from the G7 if they agreed to sanction third countries or companies in third countries,” said Kiesewetter.

At the G7 meeting starting Friday, the heads of state and government of the western industrialized nations want to discuss, among other things, curbing the supply of goods that can be used for military purposes via third countries to Russia, which will be continued despite western sanctions.

HOME PAGE