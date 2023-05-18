Home » China – calls from the CDU for sanctions against Chinese companies
Business

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions against Chinese companies

by admin
China – calls from the CDU for sanctions against Chinese companies

financial district in Beijingdts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the G7 summit in Japan, the CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter calls for sanctions against Chinese companies that supply Russia with goods that can be used for military purposes. “Russia has meanwhile been able to establish alternative routes and suppliers, so that the imports of sanctioned goods, especially semiconductors and dual-use products, now exceed the pre-war level,” Kiesewetter told the “Tagesspiegel”.

Russia is avoiding sanctions on third countries such as China – especially Hong Kong – Kazakhstan or the United Arab Emirates. Corresponding Chinese companies with a central role have already been identified through various research, said the CDU politician. “In addition to direct sanctions against affected companies, the G7 should also agree on political, financial and economic pressure on states that support circumvention activities or do not specifically prevent them,” he demanded with a view to the Hiroshima summit. “It would be a strong signal from the G7 if they agreed to sanction third countries or companies in third countries,” said Kiesewetter.

At the G7 meeting starting Friday, the heads of state and government of the western industrialized nations want to discuss, among other things, curbing the supply of goods that can be used for military purposes via third countries to Russia, which will be continued despite western sanctions.

HOME PAGE

See also  Russia bans some national auto transport companies from operating in Russia

You may also like

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Hesse & Baden-Württemberg are putting pressure on the...

GDP China: the downgrade of Barclays and Nomura...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy