Home » China – CDU wants Huawei excluded from critical infrastructure
Business

China – CDU wants Huawei excluded from critical infrastructure

by admin
China – CDU wants Huawei excluded from critical infrastructure

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Vice-Chairman of the Intelligence Service Control Committee of the Bundestag, Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU), is calling for consequences in view of the EU Commission’s classification of the Chinese network suppliers Huawei and ZTE as a security risk for the European Union. “Germany must finally recognize the hybrid threat emanating from China and react strategically,” Kiesewetter told the “Handelsblatt” (Friday edition).

“This includes a change in China policy and an exclusion of Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese suppliers for all critical infrastructure.” In addition, an exclusion for the German private sector as a whole is more than advisable. Kiesewetter also demanded that the German authorities “immediately stop using IT equipment from the two companies Huawei and ZTE in their networks.” However, the strategy of risk reduction (derisking) pursued by the federal government also means “initiating the expansion of corresponding components from our networks, especially the 5G network,” Kiesewetter continued.

Replacing components from Chinese manufacturers, especially in critical infrastructures, will of course be “very difficult and, above all, expensive”. In certain areas there are few alternative solutions available on the market, and Germany’s dependency is already very high, explained the CDU politician. “Nevertheless, I think it is necessary to replace these components in order to reduce the areas of attack in the system conflict with China.” China is proceeding “massively” with hybrid means, including cyber attacks.

“We absolutely have to increase resilience here and start with our critical infrastructure.”

HOME PAGE

See also  Usa: jobless claims falling, job market still solid

You may also like

Coca-Cola Hbc Italia has invested half a billion...

How do I invest 200,000 euros correctly?

Intesa Sanpaolo accelerates on digital with Isybank and...

Real estate: “Affordable housing can only be created...

Testament Berlusconi: all the unknowns on the division...

ECB raises interest rates to record high: “We’re...

Resolution 22 of 12/06/2023 – Adoption of the...

90% of Generation Z would buy a Chinese...

Efficient Energy: eChiller manufacturer files for bankruptcy

The group leaders of Fdi and Lega: “The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy