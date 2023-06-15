China – CDU wants Huawei excluded from critical infrastructure

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The Vice-Chairman of the Intelligence Service Control Committee of the Bundestag, Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU), is calling for consequences in view of the EU Commission’s classification of the Chinese network suppliers Huawei and ZTE as a security risk for the European Union. “Germany must finally recognize the hybrid threat emanating from China and react strategically,” Kiesewetter told the “Handelsblatt” (Friday edition).

“This includes a change in China policy and an exclusion of Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese suppliers for all critical infrastructure.” In addition, an exclusion for the German private sector as a whole is more than advisable. Kiesewetter also demanded that the German authorities “immediately stop using IT equipment from the two companies Huawei and ZTE in their networks.” However, the strategy of risk reduction (derisking) pursued by the federal government also means “initiating the expansion of corresponding components from our networks, especially the 5G network,” Kiesewetter continued.

Replacing components from Chinese manufacturers, especially in critical infrastructures, will of course be “very difficult and, above all, expensive”. In certain areas there are few alternative solutions available on the market, and Germany’s dependency is already very high, explained the CDU politician. “Nevertheless, I think it is necessary to replace these components in order to reduce the areas of attack in the system conflict with China.” China is proceeding “massively” with hybrid means, including cyber attacks.

“We absolutely have to increase resilience here and start with our critical infrastructure.”

