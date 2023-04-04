Home Business China, central bank: country will safeguard the yuan and financial stability
Business

China, central bank: country will safeguard the yuan and financial stability

by admin
China, central bank: country will safeguard the yuan and financial stability

China will safeguard the yuan and financial stability, central bank governor Yi Gang told a financial forum. Yi’s remarks in the wake of the global banking crisis were reported in a statement posted on the People’s Bank of China website.

Yi said that China has taken a series of measures to contain financial risks and to protect itself from systemic financial risks. “If financial risks emerge, they harm the interests of the public and can even cause social problems,” Yi said.

See also  Gong Weihua, Chief Information Officer of Bank of Beijing: Digital Transformation Leads the Transformation of the Banking Industry_Business Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

You may also like

Army orders new guided missiles from German-Israeli company

Fed-ECB, the threat of rates hinders a new...

A little inflation keeps you from doing stupid...

The Beginner’s Guide to Bonds: How Do They...

Webinar on May 5th, 2023: Focus on private...

In Finland, the centre-right returns to power in...

“World’s best” investor goes all-in

Friuli elections, Pd-5S flop. Landini blurts out: “Ah...

What misconduct justifies the revocation of the license...

Founder Rice makes a big splash in China...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy