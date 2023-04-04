10
China will safeguard the yuan and financial stability, central bank governor Yi Gang told a financial forum. Yi’s remarks in the wake of the global banking crisis were reported in a statement posted on the People’s Bank of China website.
Yi said that China has taken a series of measures to contain financial risks and to protect itself from systemic financial risks. “If financial risks emerge, they harm the interests of the public and can even cause social problems,” Yi said.
