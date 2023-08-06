China Cinda to Auction Non-Performing Debt Assets Including Tianjin Tianfang Commercial

China Cinda, a prominent asset management company, has announced its plans to auction three non-performing debt asset packages, with the starting price set at 2.959 billion yuan. The auction will be conducted through the Ali asset disposal network platform.

The Tianjin Branch of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. will oversee the auction, which includes three non-performing debt asset packages. One of these packages is Tianfang Commercial (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. As of April 30, 2023, the total outstanding principal and interest of the three debt assets is 2.959 billion yuan.

The breakdown of the debt assets to be auctioned reveals a balance of principal amounting to 2.146 billion yuan and a balance of interest totaling 813 million yuan. To secure these assets, various collaterals have been used, including the Tianjin Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Sanya Intercontinental Hotel, and Guanghe Valley Hot Spring Hotel. These properties have a combined construction area of 199,059.37 square meters.

The auction presents an opportunity for interested buyers to acquire these non-performing debt assets. China Cinda’s decision to auction these assets is in line with the company’s proactive approach to managing its portfolio and ensuring effective debt recovery.

The auction will be conducted in a transparent and fair manner through the Ali asset disposal network platform. Interested parties will have the opportunity to bid for these debt assets, providing both financial and investment institutions with a chance to optimize their portfolios.

Non-performing debt assets auctions are a common practice in the financial industry. By disposing of non-performing debt assets, financial institutions can reduce their risk exposure and potentially recover some of the outstanding debt.

China Cinda’s decision to auction these debt assets reflects its commitment to effective debt management and optimizing its balance sheet. It is expected that the auction will attract significant interest from both domestic and international investors.

The auction will close on the Ali asset disposal network platform, and the results of the auction will be announced following the conclusion of the bidding process.

