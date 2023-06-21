China: Complaint against German car manufacturers

Mobility China

Complaint against VW, BMW and Mercedes for forced labor in Uyghur province

At the Annual General Meeting on May 10 this year, a woman protested against alleged forced labor

Source: Daniel Zwick

The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control received a complaint from the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights. While BMW did not comment, Mercedes said they take the reports very seriously.

The car manufacturers Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are facing allegations in connection with the human rights situation in the Chinese Uyghur province of Xinjiang. According to its own statements, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) filed a complaint against the three car companies with the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA). ECCHR said on Wednesday that the companies had not proven that they were reacting appropriately to the risk of forced labor in supplier factories in the Uyghur region. The complaint is supported by the World Congress of Uyghurs and the Association of Critical Shareholders.

Since the beginning of the year, companies have been legally obliged to improve the protection of the environment and human rights along the global supply chain. Companies that produce abroad or have parts manufactured there must take responsibility for production processes and working conditions at their suppliers.

Volkswagen was surprised by the ECCHR complaint. They will look at them and then comment on them, said a spokesman. Mercedes-Benz said it takes such reports very seriously, but is not directly active in the Uyghur region. The group is in contact with its suppliers and urges them to clarify any concerns. In the event that allegations were found to be valid and verifiable, appropriate action would be taken to ensure compliance with responsible sourcing standards. BMW was initially unable to comment.

Volkswagen was recently in the sights of critics. The car company runs a factory in Xinjiang together with its Chinese partner SAIC, where cars are assembled. After protests on the sidelines of the general meeting and accusations from investors, the Wolfsburg-based company is preparing an independent investigation into the plant. One is “in good talks” with SAIC to examine the possibilities for an independent audit. Volkswagen has repeatedly stated that it is not involved in human rights violations. There have long been allegations of crimes against humanity from the region.

