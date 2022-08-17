The official website of China Construction Bank announced that in order to improve the service capabilities of CCB cardholders, CCB has deployed the QR code deposit function in the ATM self-service channel in the early stage. Due to business adjustments, CCB will close the ATM QR code deposit function from August 19, 2022. After that, customers can still hold CCB bank cards, choose the no-card no-discount deposit service, or activate the “swipe face” service function to handle ATM deposits business .

Announcement on Stopping ATM QR Code Deposit Business

Dear Customer:

In order to improve the service capability of our bank’s card-holding customers, our bank has deployed the QR code deposit function in the ATM self-service channel in the early stage.

Due to business adjustment, we regret to inform you that from August 19, 2022, our bank will close the ATM QR code deposit function. After that, you can still hold our bank card, choose the no-card no-discount deposit service, or activate the “Swipe” service. Face-to-face” service function to handle ATM deposit business. If you have any questions about this business adjustment, please call 95533 for consultation. Thank you for your support for CCB’s business.

We hereby announce, thank you for your understanding and support!

China Construction Bank Corporation

August 15, 2022