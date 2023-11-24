China Construction Bank convened a symposium with 6 real estate companies to further support the financing needs of real estate companies – Wall Street News

The China Construction Bank (CCB) recently convened a symposium with six major real estate companies to discuss further support for the financing needs of the companies. The companies in attendance included Vanke, Longfor, Midea Real Estate, Xincheng Development, Binjiang Group, and Dahua Group.

The symposium, which was held in Beijing, involved discussions on various financial matters such as bond underwriting, investment, operating property loans, bank credit increases, and overseas and cross-border financing.

This comes after the People’s Bank of China, the State Administration of Financial Supervision, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission held a joint symposium on financial institutions on November 17. The meeting emphasized meeting the reasonable financing needs of real estate companies without discrimination and providing support for normal operations through measures such as supporting bond issuance and financing for private real estate companies.

Additionally, the Shanghai Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, the Shanghai Supervision Bureau of the State Administration of Financial Supervision, the Shanghai Securities Regulatory Bureau, the Shanghai Local Financial Supervision Bureau, and the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission held a symposium on financial institutions on November 21. This meeting focused on implementing market-driven and rule of law principles to resolve local debt risks and support the construction of affordable housing and new real estate development models.

In a related development, there are reports that regulatory agencies are drafting a white list of Chinese real estate developers which may include 50 state-owned and private real estate companies. The listed companies are expected to receive support in the form of credit, debt, and equity financing.

It is clear that the Chinese government is taking steps to provide support for the real estate sector and ensure the continued functioning of real estate companies. This support includes addressing their financing needs and promoting the construction of affordable housing.

It is important to note that the article cited a disclaimer, warning readers about market risks and advising caution in making investment decisions based on the information provided. Users are encouraged to consider their individual circumstances and make investment decisions at their own risk.

Share this: Facebook

X

