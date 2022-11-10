Original title: China Consumers Association issued “Double 11” consumption tips: pay attention to the promotion rules

Every “Double 11” shopping season, promotional advertisements of “low price throughout the year” and “big discounts” are overwhelming, merchants launch pre-sale, full discount, red envelopes, coupons and other promotional methods, various “grass planting videos” “Amway” Soft articles” followed. According to the hot spots of consumer complaints during the “Double 11” period in previous years, the China Consumers Association reminded consumers to pay attention to the promotion rules, buy rationally and do not follow the trend.

Pay attention to promotion rules

This year’s “Double 11”, many e-commerce platforms have launched new price insurance policies, and many consumers have reported that the price insurance regulations of different platforms and merchants are complex and numerous, and they may be tricked if they are not careful. For example, if the price of a product purchased at a “high price” is reduced in the middle of the night, the merchant refuses to refund the difference on the grounds that “coupons, gifts and other activities are not within the scope of the insured price”. Some merchants even remove links to live broadcasts of their products to evade the price protection rules.

The China Consumers Association recommends that consumers clearly specify the detailed rules for the price guarantee time, price guarantee method, price range, etc. in advance, and timely consult the merchants and platform customer service.

Usually, after the “deposit” is paid, if the consumer fails to pay the balance within the specified time, or does not want to buy for his own reasons, the “deposit” will not be refunded. It is recommended that consumers carefully read the pre-sale and promotion regulations of each platform and merchant before placing an order, and learn more about the deposit and final payment time, refund conditions, coupon usage conditions, discount range and duration. Don’t make an impulsive down payment, and don’t forget to pay the balance within the stipulated time.

Buy rationally, don’t follow suit

In response to problems such as uneven quality of live broadcast products, lack of after-sales service, and difficulty in safeguarding rights, the China Consumers Association recommends that consumers try to choose a formal live broadcast platform with complete qualifications, high reputation and good reputation, and screen whether the live broadcast business has a business license. Do not arbitrarily Click on unofficial or unfamiliar live broadcast invitations and links; before placing an order, understand the main information of the product, functions, price and warranty, etc., pay attention to the purchase evaluation of the product and the consistency of the product in the live broadcast; screenshot or record the advertisement of the product in time after purchase Publicity, live broadcast images, chat records, payment vouchers and other relevant evidence to prevent merchants from removing live broadcast videos.

The China Consumers Association advocates that consumers should not blindly follow the trend to buy, and should not be fooled by propaganda such as “low-price explosions” and “shoot one for more” and make impulsive consumption, they should pay more attention to product quality and service, and practice the concept of green and low-carbon consumption.

Strengthen personal information protection

In the complaint cases in previous years, many consumers reported that marketing text messages could not be unsubscribed, and they even subscribed to brand information without knowing it, and were always harassed by various promotional information and sales calls.

The China Consumers Association reminds consumers to carefully read the relevant privacy policies and terms of various e-commerce platforms and third-party payment platforms, and do not provide personal information unless necessary, especially important information such as ID cards, bank cards, and various verification codes. At the same time, timely destroy data documents with personal information to prevent personal information from being leaked due to random discarding and improper use.

Consumers should also beware of various types of telecommunication scams. The China Consumers Association recommends that you carefully click on the red envelope collection and promotional SMS links. If you receive text messages such as “free winning” and “red envelope collection”, especially if the page jumps to other pages and requires filling in personal information before you can redeem the prize, there are May contain phishing websites and Trojan horse viruses; carefully screen shopping platforms, do not click on unknown links and pop-up windows in web pages or software to conduct transactions, and do not make remittances or transfers privately; When waiting for information or phone calls, you should contact the platform and the official customer service of the merchant and the logistics company to confirm and verify.

[Editor in charge: Xu Ziming]