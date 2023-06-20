China Cuts Rates Again, Trying to Boost Economic Recovery – WSJ

Chinese financial institutions cut benchmark lending rates for households and businesses, continuing a series of rate cuts aimed at breathing life into a sluggish economic recovery.

But economists say lowering lending rates may not be a good medicine for the Chinese economy, as households and businesses are less willing to lend at a time when leverage is already high and employment and economic growth are highly uncertain.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Friday that the government is studying a series of policy measures to promote a sustained economic recovery. According to state TV reports, Li Qiang said at the State Council executive meeting that the external environment is becoming more complex and severe, and global trade and investment are slowing down, which directly affects the process of China‘s economic recovery.

Beijing is considering stimulus measures including issuing infrastructure-specific treasury bonds worth about 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion), while easing restrictions on home purchases, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier. Encourage the purchase of more than one house, hoping to bring a turnaround to the sluggish real estate market in China.

Some economists pointed out that in order to stimulate economic recovery, the Chinese government should also consider tax cuts or other forms of financial support to help small and medium-sized enterprises in distress, and issue consumer vouchers or similar household consumption subsidies.

Serena Zhou, senior China economist at Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong, said rate cuts alone may not be enough.

Tuesday’s cut to the lending prime rate (LPR) was the final step in an intense round of policy easing by the People’s Bank of China, underscoring growing unease among Chinese officials about the state of the domestic economy.

The People’s Bank of China announced on Tuesday that it will lower the one-year LPR of the banking industry from 3.65% to 3.55%, and lower the LPR of more than five years from 4.3% to 4.2%. LPR with a period of more than 5 years is usually the pricing benchmark for mortgage interest rates.

LPR is formed on the basis of quotations from 18 quotation banks, reflecting the bank’s loan interest rate for the best quality corporate loans and mortgage customers. The People’s Bank of China issues LPR based on the average of the quotes from these 18 banks, including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China, as well as Citigroup and Standard Chartered (Standard Chartered) and other Chinese companies owned by foreign banks.

Economists at Capital Economics wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday that the rate cut would slightly lower debt servicing costs and the cost of new loans for some existing debtors, but given households and businesses appear reluctant to borrow, Whether lending activity will actually be activated is unclear. Confidence remains subdued, they wrote.

Before cutting the LPR, the PBoC last week also lowered three key lending rates for injecting capital into commercial banks. This is the first major policy adjustment by the People’s Bank of China since August last year, when China was still implementing a dynamic zeroing policy, and the economy was hit hard by erratic lockdowns and weak spending.

Meanwhile, the banking industry also recently cut deposit rates for savers, another loosening move.

The PBoC’s shift toward accommodative policy stands in stark contrast to most other major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, which have still signaled that further rate hikes may be needed to combat stubbornly high inflation.

The economic slowdown has added to the pressure on Beijing, which faces a series of challenges, including tensions with the United States and a blockade by the United States and its allies on China‘s access to advanced-process chips. Worried about possible future trade frictions with the West, multinational manufacturers are rethinking China‘s role in their supply chains.

