Former Shanghai party leader Li Qiang is to become the new prime minister. Xi Jinping’s close follower had already moved up to number two at the party congress. As early as 2007, the new prime minister worked directly under Xi Jinping, when he was still the party leader of the important province of Zhejiang. The 63-year-old has had a long career, most of which has been spent on the affluent East Coast. He is said to have economic expertise and a friendly attitude towards private companies.

In Shanghai, Li Qiang campaigned for the interests of the local economy and at the same time solicited foreign investment. “He doesn’t talk so much about ideology, but a little bit more about how things are done,” says Nis Grünberg of the China Institute Merics. This makes Li Qiang a relatively good fit for the role of prime minister. Despite his closeness to Xi Jinping, he is not just a “yes man”.