China-EU Investment Cooperation Exchange Meeting: Advancing Economic Relations and Legal Cooperation

Title: Jiaxing City Hosts China-EU Investment Cooperation Exchange Meeting

Date: September 28, 2023

Source: Jiaxing Council for the Promotion of International Trade

On September 21, Jiaxing City successfully hosted the China-EU Investment Cooperation Exchange Meeting and the “China Tour” exchange meeting for well-known European legal institutions, government agencies, and investment banks. The event, held at Jiaxing Station, was organized by the Jiaxing Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the European Chinese Lawyers Association.

The event was co-hosted by the Yangtze River Delta Global Science and Technology Roadshow Center, the International Cooperation Department of the Yangtze River Delta Research Institute of Zhejiang Tsinghua University, and the Nanhu Fund Town. It was also supported by esteemed organizations such as the World Advanced Manufacturing Association, Sino-German Energy Association, Sino-German Hydrogen Energy Industry Alliance, and the Yangtze River Delta Laser Industry Alliance. Additionally, renowned international investment banks and law firms like Portugal Economic, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, France Business Investment Agency, Swedish Investment Promotion Agency, International Business Agency of North Rhine-Westphalia in East China and Central China, Spanish Investment Promotion Agency, QS Funds Qiu Shi Capital, and French JEANTET AARPI Law Firm were co-organizers.

Mao Xuerong, a first-level researcher of the Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Gu Qun, president of the European Chinese Lawyers Association, graced the event with their presence and delivered speeches. The gathering provided an opportunity for representatives of the European Chinese Lawyers Association, well-known European consulting institutions, and domestic and overseas companies from various fields such as automobile, power battery, new energy, biomedicine, and high-end equipment, to engage in meaningful discussions and share insights. The focus was on topics related to China-EU cooperation prospects, industry development trends, government supervision trends, compliance, and corporate mergers and acquisitions integration.

Mao Xuerong highlighted Jiaxing’s position as one of the cities with the highest concentration of European companies investing in China. He expressed the hope that this event would further strengthen ties with the European Chinese Lawyers Association and deepen Jiaxing’s relationship with European investment promotion agencies, consulting agencies, and economic organizations. The aim is to foster multi-level collaboration and explore high-quality projects, providing an open and fair business environment for Chinese and European enterprises, and attracting more international high-end innovation resources to Jiaxing.

Ms. Gu Qun, President of the European Chinese Lawyers Association, emphasized the increasing closeness of economic and trade cooperation between China and Europe. She acknowledged the complex legal issues arising in this partnership and expressed the desire to share knowledge and experiences in cross-border investment and M&A with participants. The goal is to explore opportunities for cooperation among representatives from governments, entrepreneurs, and law firms.

The exchange meeting covered various topics, including German investment trends and key points of concern, UK investment hotspots, French M&A status, investment strategies in Sweden, and the latest trends in Spanish, Portuguese, and Benelux investment markets. Representatives from Germany, France, Sweden, and other regions showcased high-quality European projects and provided insights on the political and economic environment in Europe. This information will help Jiaxing’s companies and institutions better understand investment trends and address specific issues in different regions and at various stages of investment.

The China-EU Investment Cooperation Exchange Meeting held in Jiaxing City has not only deepened international cooperation but also served as a platform for knowledge sharing and exploring investment opportunities. The event has injected new momentum into Jiaxing’s investment promotion and will assist enterprises in their overseas development endeavors.

