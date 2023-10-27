China Everbright Bank Explores New Opportunities and Cooperation in Xixi during Senior Executives’ Visit

China Everbright Bank Strengthens Cooperation with Wuxi

Recently, senior executives from China Everbright Bank visited the city of Xixi for an inspection. The visit aimed to explore new opportunities and seek further cooperation between the bank and the local government.

During the visit, Du Xiaogang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Qu Liang, Vice President of China Everbright Bank, held talks to discuss the potential collaboration. Jiang Min, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Vice Mayor, was also present at the meeting.

Du Xiaogang warmly welcomed Qu Liang and his delegation. He briefly introduced the economic and social development of the city and acknowledged Everbright Bank’s strong capabilities and steady growth. Over the years, the bank has established close ties and extensive cooperation with Wuxi, making significant contributions to the local development.

Wuxi is committed to following the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Jiangsu work and is actively working towards Chinese-style modernization. Du Xiaogang expressed his hopes for Everbright Bank to continue supporting Wuxi and engage in a new round of strategic cooperation. The focus areas for this cooperation include industrial development, ecological environmental protection, urban construction, and financial empowerment. The aim is to deepen exchanges, strengthen collaboration, and identify new entry points for cooperation. This strategic partnership will provide strong support to Wuxi’s efforts in promoting new industrialization construction and accelerating the development of new quality productivity.

Wuxi is dedicated to providing excellent services and support to financial institutions, including Everbright Bank. The local government aims to create benchmarks for “government-bank cooperation” and “central-local cooperation.”

Qu Liang expressed his optimism about the prospects of cooperation between China Everbright Bank and Wuxi. He highlighted the bank’s remarkable achievements over the past 14 years in various business sectors and successful collaboration in multiple fields. Everbright Bank will build upon this strong foundation and fully utilize its financial expertise, industry cooperation, and resource integration to better serve the real economy, major project construction, green and low-carbon development, and the new track layout. The bank aims to align its initiatives with Wuxi’s goals and contribute to the high-quality development of the local economy.

Since signing the strategic cooperation framework agreement between Wuxi and China Everbright Group (China Everbright Bank) in 2021, the two parties have been actively collaborating in comprehensive finance, large environmental protection industry, large tourism industry, large health industry, big data application technology, “One Belt and One Road” construction and “Wuxi Taihu Bay Science and Technology Innovation Belt” construction.

Through its Wuxi Branch, China Everbright Bank has leveraged the synergy advantages of the group and introduced several first orders, first transactions, and innovative businesses in Wuxi. These initiatives effectively empower high-quality economic and social development in the city.

The strengthened cooperation between China Everbright Bank and Wuxi is expected to drive further growth and contribute to the overall development of both parties.

Share this: Facebook

X

