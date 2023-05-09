China Export Growth Slows in April, Imports Widen – WSJ

China’s exports in US dollars increased by 8.5% year-on-year in April, which was faster than expected, but fell back from the double-digit growth in the previous month; the decline in imports expanded to 7.9%. Achieved a trade surplus of US$90.21 billion, an increase of 82.3%.
Updated May 9, 2023 16:45 CST
According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Tuesday morning, in terms of US dollars, exports in April this year increased by 8.5% year-on-year, while imports fell by 7.9%, achieving a trade surplus of US$90.21 billion, an increase of 82.3%.
So far, after the end of the consecutive negative growth since October last year in March, China‘s exports have maintained growth for the second consecutive month, but the growth rate has dropped from the double-digit growth in the previous month; while imports continued to decline, And the decline expanded.
In March this year, exports unexpectedly surged by 14.8%, and imports fell sharply narrowed to 1.4% year-on-year, achieving a trade surplus of US$88.19 billion, which was better than market expectations across the board.
Compared with expectations, export growth in April was higher than expected, and the trade surplus was also higher than expected, but imports were significantly weaker than expected.
According to a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal, China‘s exports in April are expected to grow 6.0% year-on-year, while imports are expected to rise 0.5%, resulting in a trade surplus of $66.9 billion.
In terms of cumulative data, in the first four months of this year, China‘s total import and export value fell by 1.9% year-on-year, of which, exports increased by 2.5%, imports fell by 7.3%, and the trade surplus was 294.19 billion US dollars, an increase of 45%.
In US dollars, in 2022, China‘s exports will increase by 7.0% year-on-year, imports will increase by 1.1%, and the trade surplus will be US$877.60 billion.
In July last year, China‘s trade data was still beautiful: exports increased by 18% year-on-year, imports increased by 2.3%, and the trade surplus reached US$101.26 billion. The growth rate began to slow down significantly in August. In October, exports fell by 0.3%, and imports also fell. 0.7%, followed by further declines in November and December.
China Customs also simultaneously released data denominated in RMB.
In RMB terms, China‘s exports in April increased by 16.8% year-on-year, while imports fell by 0.8%, achieving a trade surplus of 618.44 billion yuan, an increase of 96.5%.
In the previous March, exports increased by 23.4% year-on-year, and imports increased by 6.1%, achieving a trade surplus of 601.01 billion yuan.
Cumulatively, the total value of imports and exports in the first four months increased by 5.8% year-on-year, of which, exports increased by 10.6%, imports increased by 0.02%, and the trade surplus was 2.02 trillion yuan, an increase of 56.7%.
In RMB terms, in 2022, exports will increase by 10.5% year-on-year, imports will increase by 4.3%, and the trade surplus will be 5,862.98 billion yuan.
(This article is from Dow Jones Chinese Financial News)