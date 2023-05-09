China Export Growth Slows in April, Imports Widen – WSJ

Updated May 9, 2023 16:45 CST



Compared with expectations, export growth in April was higher than expected, and the trade surplus was also higher than expected, but imports were significantly weaker than expected.

In March this year, exports unexpectedly surged by 14.8%, and imports fell sharply narrowed to 1.4% year-on-year, achieving a trade surplus of US$88.19 billion, which was better than market expectations across the board.

So far, after the end of the consecutive negative growth since October last year in March, China ‘s exports have maintained growth for the second consecutive month, but the growth rate has dropped from the double-digit growth in the previous month; while imports continued to decline, And the decline expanded.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Tuesday morning, in terms of US dollars, exports in April this year increased by 8.5% year-on-year, while imports fell by 7.9%, achieving a trade surplus of US$90.21 billion, an increase of 82.3%.

