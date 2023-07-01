Cars, historic overtaking: China exports more than Japan

Il car marketafter the collapse that occurred during 2020, continues its pursuit to return to pre-Covid volumes, with the expectation of reaching volumes of 90 million vehicles in 2025. The recovery is driven by China, which has not suffered the crisis of 2020, and which has now become the largest automotive market globally. Not only that: the Dragon in 2023 wins the palm of largest auto exporter, surpassing even Japan. In any case in the coming years there will be a new map of car brands with the entry of new manufacturers, thanks to new technologies such as the electric one that bring into play the perception of old brands linked to different engines. This was revealed by the “global automotive outlook 2023 of Alixpartner, an international consultancy firm.

The electric grows, the endothermic holds

In detail, the recovery of the global car market will be +5% in 2023, with 83 million vehicles (+4 million compared to 2022), thanks to improved supplies, including semiconductors. From 2025 a moderate growth in demand is expected (+3% annual average until 2027). There will be an increase in electric and hybrid vehicles which will support the overall market while combustion vehicles will decrease but only by 3% per year. Europe will have a more contained recovery.

The Dragon’s Victory over Europe

At dinner becomes the world‘s first car market with 24.9 million vehicles in 2023, growing steadily to 29.1 million vehicles in 2027 (+4% annually). With regard to l’export, Beijing will overtake Japan, with an 80% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022. For the first time in the history of the car, more than 50% of the domestic market will be covered by Chinese brands (35% in 2020). Long-term, Europe it will amount to around 17.4 million vehicles in 2027, 16% below 2019 sales.

The difficult transition

Over the past 12 months, the decrease in profitability and the need for new investments related to the transition to the electric motor have caused a 27% debt increase (+30 billion dollars) among suppliers and a reduction in the level of coverage of the debt (interest coverage ratio) from 8.2 to 6.7.

Investments for the electric transition – the dossier explains – increase to 616 billion dollars in the period 2023-2027 (+17%), of which 80% (73 billion) in batteries. In the meantime, raw materials have decreased, but with a cost 87% higher than in 2020. Furthermore, for the next few years, the average volumes of BEV produced will remain below those of combustion engine vehicles, limiting the ability to absorb investments and fixed costs.

Forecasts for vehicle registrations in Italy in 2023 indicate a 12% increase in new cars to 1.7 million. This growth, explains Alixpartner, is influenced by the collapse in orders in past years.

