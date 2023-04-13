China‘s exports rebounded sharply in March, a surprise that reflected growing demand in Asia and Europe and improving supply chain conditions.

Another main reason behind the unexpectedly strong result: Chinese exports to Russia more than doubled in March from a year earlier, underscoring warming economic ties between the two like-minded neighbors.

China‘s exports surged 14.8 percent in March from a year earlier, data from China‘s General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday, reversing a 6.8 percent decline recorded in the first two months of 2023 and ending a near-half-year slump since last October. The downward trend.

That compares with economists polled by The Wall Street Journal forecasting a 7% year-on-year contraction in exports in March.

Imports from the world‘s second-largest economy fell 1.4% year-on-year in March, better than the 5% decline forecast by economists surveyed and the 10.2% decline in the first two months of the year.

The better-than-expected result reflected a pick-up in domestic economic activity after China began to abruptly lift epidemic restrictions late last year. Previous outbreak restrictions have hurt consumer confidence and disrupted factory production.

The surprisingly strong data also reflected China‘s growing economic ties with Russia amid escalating tensions with the West.

China’s exports to Russia more than doubled to a record $9 billion in March from a year earlier, compared with a year-on-year increase of about 20% in January-February this year, according to The Wall Street Journal’s calculations based on customs data. Economists attribute the huge jump in March to a lower base of comparison in March 2022, when Western countries began imposing sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

China‘s merchandise exports to Russia totaled $24 billion in the first quarter, up 48% year-on-year, though still only 3% of China‘s total exports.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected total trade between China and Russia to reach $200 billion by 2024. Last year, Sino-Russian trade grew more than 30 percent to $189 billion.

The overall picture of China‘s export data was unexpectedly resilient, supporting some economists’ forecasts that first-quarter gross domestic product will grow by more than 4%, up from 2.9% growth in the final quarter of 2022.

In the longer term, however, economists and Chinese officials remain cautious about the extent to which trade throughout the year will boost China‘s overall economy.

While U.S. inflation appears to be easing, the Federal Reserve is likely to consider another rate hike in May, a move that could dampen consumer spending for an extended period.

The World Trade Organization forecast last week that global trade in goods would grow 1.7% this year, up from a previous forecast of 1%, though that would still be down from last year’s 2.7% pace, due in part to geopolitical tensions and Monetary policy tightens.

Economists at Capital Economics told clients in a note on Thursday that China‘s export growth “is likely to re-enter a downward trajectory soon,” adding that they expect most advanced economies to slip into recession this year .

After China‘s economy rebounded quickly after the lifting of epidemic restrictions, the service industry first showed signs of a strong recovery, and then Beijing took measures aimed at ensuring a smooth post-epidemic recovery. Complicated situation.

Lv Daliang, spokesman of the General Administration of Customs of China, said that factors such as sluggish external demand and geopolitics will bring greater challenges, and arduous efforts are still needed to continue to play the role of import and export in supporting the economy.

Last week, China‘s new premier, Li Qiang, called for more support for manufacturers exporting to advanced economies and for deeper development into regional markets such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). ASEAN is one of China‘s largest trading partners.

In March, China‘s exports to ASEAN rose 35.4 percent from a year earlier to $56 billion, up from a 9 percent increase in the first two months of the year. Data released on Thursday showed that China‘s exports to the European Union rose slightly by 3.4% in March from a year earlier, after contracting by 12% in the first two months; exports to the United States fell by 7.7%, narrowing from the 22% decline in January-February.

Exports to Russia likely contributed 1.9 percentage points to China‘s year-on-year increase in exports in March, while exports to ASEAN contributed 5.6 percentage points.

Goldman Sachs economists told clients in a note last week that the extent to which overseas demand for Chinese-made goods has slowed will determine the extent of policy support Beijing may provide.

Goldman Sachs found that demand for epidemic prevention-related products will fall the most in 2022, and exports of home-related products such as furniture may weaken further this year as interest rate hikes by central banks around the world weigh on housing markets in many developed countries. However, thanks in part to policy support from the Chinese government, demand for new energy vehicles should continue to drive China‘s overall exports.