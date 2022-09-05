Securities Times Network News, the China Commodity Index (CBMI) in August 2022, surveyed and released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, was 102.3%, up 1.0 percentage points from the previous month. Among the sub-indices, the supply index and inventory index both fell, while the sales index rebounded significantly. Judging from the changes in the index, this month CBMI has risen to the highest level since May 2021, indicating that the supply pressure has eased, commodity demand has begun to pick up, the previous contradiction between supply and demand is easing, and the domestic commodity market has begun to show positive signs The change. Entering September, as the weather improves and the traditional construction peak season is approaching, national demand is expected to further improve. In addition, under the background of the release of favorable policies by the National Convention, it is expected that market confidence is expected to be restored. It is believed that the domestic commodity market is stable and improving. The pattern is basically established, and commodity prices are expected to fluctuate and strengthen, but the process will be more tortuous.