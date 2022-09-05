In August 2022, the commodity supply index was 101.9%, a decrease of 0.5 percentage points from the previous month. After rising for three consecutive months, the index fell this month.

Viewpoint News:On September 5, according to the website of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the China Commodity Index (CBMI) in August 2022, which was surveyed and released by China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, was 102.3%, up 1.0 percentage points from the previous month.

Viewpoint New Media learned that among the sub-indices, the supply index and inventory index both fell, while the sales index rebounded significantly. Judging from the changes in the index, this month CBMI has risen to the highest level since May 2021, indicating that the supply pressure has eased, commodity demand has begun to pick up, the previous contradiction between supply and demand is easing, and the domestic commodity market has begun to show positive signs The change.

In August 2020, the commodity sales index rebounded to 103.6%, up 3.2 percentage points from the previous month, and rose to the highest level since May 2021, indicating that the market is not weak in the off-season, and the purchase intention of terminals and traders has increased. Market demand has picked up. However, it is worth noting that the index has rebounded strongly this month. We believe that it is also related to the low base. Whether demand has fully recovered, it still takes time to test. From the perspective of major commodities, the sales volume of all major monitored industries showed an overall upward trend this month. Among them, iron ore and coal showed a pattern of bottoming out and rebounding, and the rest of the varieties continued to increase, and the growth rate accelerated.

The real estate industry, which is the main sales terminal of bulk commodities, is facing greater pressure, and the support for the demand for bulk commodities tends to weaken. From January to July, real estate development investment decreased by 6.4% year-on-year, and the area of ​​new housing construction decreased by 36.1%. The real estate development climate index was 95.26, the lowest point of the year. Although many places in China have recently released policies to ease purchase restrictions, the boost to the real estate market is relatively limited, and the confidence of home buyers is seriously insufficient, which greatly weakens the support for the demand for bulk commodities.

It is understood that from August 1 to 25, 2022, the cumulative transaction area of ​​housing sales in 30 cities was 9.37 million square meters, which was -8% compared with the same period in July and -21% compared with the same period last year. The cumulative transaction area of ​​first-tier cities was 2.51 million square meters, which was -5% compared with the same period in July and -19% compared with the same period last year. The cumulative transaction area of ​​second-tier cities is 4.78 million square meters, which is -13% compared with the same period in July and -22% compared with the same period last year. The cumulative transaction area of ​​third-tier cities was 2.07 million square meters, 3.7% from the same period in July and -20% from the same period last year.

In the 34th week of the country, the land transaction area was 555.04 million square meters, a year-on-year -17%. The cumulative year-on-year growth rate increased by 0.88 percentage points compared with last week. The cumulative land transfer fee was 1,928.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year -43%. The national land premium rate was 6%, up 3 percentage points from last week. It can be seen that although some real estate data has improved a little in the short term, the overall situation is still sluggish, which will still restrict the consumption of bulk commodities. Looking ahead to September, the “darkest moment” for the real estate market may have passed.

With the "guaranteed property handover" first appearing in the Politburo meeting, and the "guaranteed property handover" is promoted with the height of "compacting the responsibility of the local government", it can be expected that "the tide of loan suspension" and "the tide of work stoppage" can be expected. "It will not continue to spread, and it will not cause systemic risks. The real estate industry, with sales as its core indicator, will recover at a slow pace. With the arrival of the peak season, the new starts and construction of real estate may improve month-on-month, and the demand for bulk commodities will also slowly recover.

In addition, from the perspective of the relationship between the credit pulse and the demand for commodities, the previous credit pulse has rebounded since October last year after experiencing the bottom in the third quarter of last year. Excluding the epidemic factor, the steady growth of the credit pulse also supports the current marginal demand for commodities. improve. However, the downturn in the real estate side is still suppressing the recovery of demand, so it is still relatively cautious about the intensity of this year’s peak demand season.

It is also reported that with the gradual arrival of the Fed’s interest rate hike in September, the expectation of a 75 basis point higher-than-expected interest rate hike will still pose continuous pressure on the market. It is estimated that Europe will also raise interest rates by 75 basis points in September, and overseas liquidity will be greatly affected. If Europe cannot wake up from the geopolitical pattern, it may accelerate the European economy into recession. There are signs that inflation may have peaked, but it hasn’t shown any clear signs of falling. Two closely watched indicators, the consumer price index and the personal consumption expenditures price index, showed little change in prices in July, largely due to a sharp drop in energy costs.

In addition, commodity demand is expected to continue to improve in September. However, it should also be noted that my country’s real economy is currently under great pressure, especially the contradiction between supply and demand in some commodity industry chains is still relatively prominent, and the current currency allocation is still less targeted. Therefore, in the short term, there is limited room for substantial improvement in the commodity market. Continue to be in a weak pattern.