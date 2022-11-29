You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

China Fortune Financial(00290) released its results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue was HK$14.695 million, a year-on-year decrease of 9.25%; net loss was HK$24.607 million, a year-on-year decrease of 25.38%; loss per share was HK$2.7 cents.

According to the announcement, the improvement in losses was mainly due to the decrease in operating expenses due to the full impairment of property and equipment on March 31, 2022; and the decrease in financing costs due to the repayment of due corporate bonds.

