Business

by admin
China Fortune Financial(00290) released its results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. Revenue was HK$14.695 million, a year-on-year decrease of 9.25%; net loss was HK$24.607 million, a year-on-year decrease of 25.38%; loss per share was HK$2.7 cents.

According to the announcement, the improvement in losses was mainly due to the decrease in operating expenses due to the full impairment of property and equipment on March 31, 2022; and the decrease in financing costs due to the repayment of due corporate bonds.

