China Great Wall Assets Reports Increase in Net Profit while Ruiwei Asset Management Expects a Net Loss in First Half of the Year

China Great Wall Assets, a major state-owned enterprise, has reported a significant increase in net profit for the first half of the year. According to a recent disclosure by the company, its net profit attributable to the parent reached a staggering 803 million yuan ($124 million), representing a year-on-year increase of 106.23% or 840 million yuan ($130 million). This strong performance has laid the foundation for the company to achieve a new pattern of high-quality development.

One of the key factors contributing to China Great Wall Assets’ success is the disposal of its stock assets. The company revealed that it has disposed of a total of 22.388 billion yuan ($3.47 billion) worth of assets in the first half of the year. Additionally, it has actively participated in the acquisition of non-performing asset packages, acquiring 56 financial non-performing asset projects with a debt principal of 13.309 billion yuan ($2.06 billion).

To further promote its main business, China Great Wall Assets has undertaken value mining of traditional asset packages. Through this initiative, the company has identified 23,500 asset packages with creditor’s rights assets, with a combined cost balance of 133.409 billion yuan ($20.64 billion). By focusing on assets worth more than 30 million yuan ($4.65 million), the company has been able to reclassify and dispose of inefficiently recovered assets. Additionally, it has actively pursued the entrusted disposal of non-performing assets and made efforts to enhance the efficiency of recovery.

China Great Wall Assets has also strengthened its efforts to serve the real economy. It has expanded its business cooperation with central state-owned enterprises, achieving remarkable results in coordination with government platforms in various regions. The company has actively participated in the ongoing reform of small and medium-sized financial institutions to reduce risks.

In addition to its operational achievements, China Great Wall Assets has taken steps to deepen the reform of its system and mechanism. It aims to establish and improve a multi-level linkage liquidity guarantee mechanism and enhance its financing capabilities through various channels. In the first half of the year, the company added and expanded credit lines, issued successful ABS products, and redeemed tier-2 capital bonds on schedule.

While China Great Wall Assets celebrates its impressive performance, Shanghai Ruiwei Asset Management has issued a profit warning for the first half of the year. The company expects to record a net loss of no more than 30 million yuan ($4.65 million) during this period. This projection is attributed to the challenging situation in the real estate industry and the slow recovery of market confidence. The company’s real estate fund management business has been particularly affected, resulting in a decrease in management fee income.

Lianhua Supermarket, another player in the Chinese market, has also shared a profit warning. It expects to report a loss for the first half of the year, with an estimated range of 100 million to 150 million yuan ($15.5 million to $23.2 million). The decline in sales revenue and losses of associates are the main reasons for this expected loss.

As these major players in the Chinese market reveal their financial performances, the overall economic landscape continues to evolve. Investors and stakeholders will eagerly await the finalization and announcement of the interim results for a more comprehensive understanding of the country’s economic conditions.

