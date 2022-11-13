On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

China Hongguang(08646) released the results for the first three quarters of 2022, with revenue of approximately RMB 108 million (units are the same below), a year-on-year increase of 9.85%; net profit of 16.881 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26.34%; earnings per share of 0.054 yuan.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in revenue generated from the production and sale of energy-saving safety glass products.

