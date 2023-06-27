China Hotel Industry Green Development Forum Launched Guangzhou Oxygen Bar Hotel Alliance Strategy Announcement_TOM News

On June 18, under the guidance of the China Industrial Development Promotion Association and the China Hotel Association, Kangbom Health Technology Group and the China Hotel Association Oxygen Bar Hotel Special Committee Working Group jointly sponsored theChina Hotel Industry (Great Bay Area) Green Development Forum held in Guangzhou. This forum focuses on the background of the era of healthy China and the trend of green development and healthy upgrading of the hotel industry.

In the wave of China‘s green development, the hotel industry, as an important part of the service industry, is facing urgent needs and huge opportunities. This forum aims to provide a platform for the hotel industry to communicate and cooperate, and promote the green development and healthy upgrading of the industry. Guests at the meeting included hotel industry elites, experts and scholars from all over the country, as well as representatives of relevant government departments.

Li Xiaojun, vice president of the China Industry Development Promotion Association, Ding Zhigang, vice president of the China Hotel Association, Liu Zhuohui, academician of the International Academy of Quality Sciences and former chief engineer of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, and Zhu Renyi, an expert in disinfection and infection control at the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention, respectively shared their experiences in the green industry in the hotel industry. The experience and achievements in development, and the prospect of future development trend.

As one of the sponsors of this forum, Robam Health Technology Group released the highly anticipated “Oxygen Bar Hotel Alliance Strategy”. According to Zhang He, President of Kangbo Health Technology Group and President of Kangbam·Oxygen Bar Hotel, Kangbam·Oxygen Bar Hotel Alliance is committed to creating a big health platform integrating “food, housing, transportation, travel, shopping, and entertainment” for enterprises. Home provides healthier, more convenient and more efficient high-end business travel services to meet the business travel and daily travel needs of entrepreneurs.

At the same time, Zhang He announced the selection criteria for the first batch of oxygen bar hotel alliances, requiring the first batch of franchised hotels to be five-star hotels above the provincial capital level, which can at least meet the business activities of 300-500 people, and the proportion of oxygen bar rooms in the hotel rooms is greater than the total number of hotel rooms. 20% of room capacity. “We select a healthy environment, high-quality hotels, and convenient services, so that all the entrepreneurs here can communicate, discuss business opportunities, and seek common trends in a better and healthier environment.” Zhang He said.

It is reported that Boss Kang · Oxygen Bar Hotel has attracted many well-known hotels to cooperate with it because of its technological advantages and model advantages.so far, more than a thousand four- and five-star hotels have signed contracts with Boss Kang • Oxygen Bar Hotel, including well-known hotel brands such as JW Marriott, Wyndham, Jianguo Hotel, Narada, Arcadia, and InterContinental, Hilton, Huazhu, Jinjiang, BTG Home Inns, Wanda and other international and domestic leading groups have upgraded and renovated more than 10,000 oxygen bar rooms.

China Hotel Industry Green Development Forum has been held successively in Beijing, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Nanjing, and Zhengzhou. It is estimated that ToJoy will hold more than 1,000 business events in different cities across the country in 2023, and the budget for the hotel segment will reach 200 million yuan Renminbi will be selected as the cooperative hotel of the Oxygen Bar Hotel Strategic Alliance.

“In today’s fierce international competition, I think the concept of oxygen bar hotel and health hotel will form explosive growth in the next three to five years under the leadership of our international hotel leadership organization and many industry platforms and industry associations. ” An Qiang, president of the International Hotel Leadership Organization and secretary-general of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Hotel Industry Federation, said in an interview.

This forum provided a rare opportunity for communication and cooperation for the hotel industry, and promoted the progress of the hotel industry in green development. Participants expressed that they would apply the results of this forum to practical work, and strengthen cooperation with the Oxygen Bar Hotel Alliance and other hotel industry organizations to jointly promote the green development and healthy upgrading of China‘s hotel industry.

