August 2, byHosted by China Energy Research Association, China Electricity Council, Natural Resources Defense AssociationThe supported China Power Low Carbon Transformation Summit Forum was held online.

Sun Zhengyun, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of China Energy Research AssociationAt the forum, it was stated that the realization of the dual carbon goal is a broad and profound transformation of the economic and social system, and as a major source of carbon dioxide emissions, the power system should take responsibility.

“To achieve the dual carbon goal, energy is the main battlefield, and electricity is the main force. The low-carbon transformation and development of the power industry will play a decisive role in implementing the national strategy and achieving the national carbon peak and carbon neutrality goal.”Sun Zhengyunemphasize.

The “Daily Economic News” reporter noted that,Xu Shisen, Director of Science and Technology Department of China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.In his speech, he pointed out that under the carbon neutrality goal, the positioning of CCUS (carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage) should be said to be a very important strategic technology that is expected to achieve large-scale carbon dioxide emission reduction from fossil energy, and then achieve carbon neutrality. .

The new power system still needs some coal-fired power to support it. Source: Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Zhipeng

The new power system has 4 intrinsic characteristics

In October 2021, issued by the State Council《2Action Plan for Carbon Peaking by 030It is proposed to focus on the implementation of the “Ten Actions for Carbon Peaking”, such as energy green and low-carbon transformation actions, energy conservation, carbon reduction and efficiency enhancement actions, and carbon peaking actions in the industrial sector.

Tang Guangfu, Academician of the Chinese Academy of EngineeringAccording to the introduction, energy green and low-carbon transformation actions include coal consumption substitution, transformation and upgrading, vigorous development of new energy, development of hydropower according to local conditions, active, safe and orderly development of nuclear power, rational regulation of oil and gas consumption, and accelerated construction of new power systems. “This provided important guidance for our transformation.”

Tang GuangfuIt is pointed out that the power system is a man-made system with the largest scale, the most complex structure, strong nonlinearity and high-dimensional characteristics. At the same time, he believes that the power system is the core of energy transformation. Wind, light, water, and nuclear energy in primary energy must be converted into electrical energy before they can be used. Therefore, the power system will play a central role in energy transformation. In the future, hydrogen energy, energy storage, etc. will also be converted mainly through electrical energy.

The reporter noticed that the ninth meeting of the Central Finance and Economics Committee pointed out that it is necessary to build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, control the total amount of fossil energy, focus on improving utilization efficiency, implement renewable energy substitution actions, deepen the reform of the power system, and build A new power system with new energy as the main body.

Tang GuangfuIt is believed that the new power system has four intrinsic characteristics: clean power supply, flexibility of power system, digitalization of power system, and power electronics of power system.

Regarding these 4 characteristics,Tang GuangfuIt is pointed out that clean power supply is the internal driving force to promote energy transformation, power system flexibility is an inevitable trend of power system reconstruction, power system digitization is a necessary means to upgrade power system, and power system power electronics is to reshape power system operation control. A necessity of the theory.

CCUS indispensable under carbon neutrality target

Xu ShisenIt is introduced that in the new power system, a part of coal power is still needed for support, otherwise it is difficult to achieve a safe and stable supply. Therefore, coal power is an indispensable part of the power system.

“Coal is a high-carbon energy source. It needs to emit carbon dioxide, but at the same time, it is necessary to achieve flexible peak regulation of coal-fired power. This is a contradiction. What about the carbon dioxide emitted? Can the CCUS technology route work?”Xu ShisenSay.

It is understood that CCUS is one of the key technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, that is, to capture and purify the carbon dioxide emitted in the production process, and then put it into a new production process for reuse and storage, which can directly reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Xu ShisenSaid that CCUS and some other negative carbon technologies may play an important role in the future goal of carbon neutrality. “In the absence of a carbon neutrality target in the past few years, when people discuss CCUS, it is more about technical reserves or as a forward-looking research. However, with the goal and perspective of carbon neutrality, CCUS It is the only way or an important means, the technology that underpins it. That is to say, it is indispensable.”

Xu ShisenIt is believed that under the carbon neutrality goal, the development of CCUS technology has multiple synergistic benefits. One is to promote the construction of a multi-energy system, avoid excessive adjustment of the energy structure, and ensure national energy security. The second is the utilization of carbon dioxide resources to promote the development of green economy. The third is to help improve the comprehensive management capacity of the ecological environment.

