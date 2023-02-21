Roads, highways, bridges, ports, construction sites. China is already in Europe, and Europe is more Chinese than you can imagine. Because no one, at least in Brussels, can say exactly how many and which companies controlled by the government and the communist party have invested in the fabric of the European Union over the past twenty years. We only know that between 2000 and 2022 the People’s Republic, through its businesses, invested 35 billion euros in roads and infrastructure. But, admits trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, these figures are “only estimates”. There is a problem, in Europe, «there is no list of individual transactions». An all-twelve-star limit that can create space for Asian penetration into the single market.

The French sovereigns in the European Parliament are now looking east with renewed concern. Filip De Man, a Belgian-Flemish who sits in the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, the same one where Lega, Alternative fur Deutschland and Rassemblement National sit, asks for an account, but fails to get an answer. “The Commission is unable to establish the share of directly or indirectly owned or controlled Chinese companies in total Chinese investment in EU infrastructure,” Dombrovskis replies. Of those investments estimated at 35 billion euros, it is not clear how much Beijing is directly affected. Even if they have come up with an idea in the college of commissioners. When it comes to infrastructure, and specifically roads and ports, “these sectors are traditionally dominated by Chinese state-owned companies”.

The European Union has therefore placed its key infrastructures for the economy in the hands of China, considering only the transport and handling of goods. But there is more, because, Dombrovskis also acknowledges, “the category is broader than roads and ports, and also includes airports, energy transmission and investments in construction companies”. The European Union is therefore already in the hands of Beijing, but cannot say how much.

This picture must be added to the situation that has been created in the wake of the health crisis. The issuance of common debt to finance the Recovery Mechanism has seen China rush to buy European bonds. China also begins to hold twelve-star debt, in addition to its infrastructure.