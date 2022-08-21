(Original title: China in the past ten years: manufacturing is on the way)

This is the reconstruction project of Beijing East Sixth Ring Road. The Jinghua, which is being excavated 50 meters below the ground, is one of the largest shield machines currently under construction in my country. Just in April this year, it successfully passed through the two super-risk sources of the Beijing sub-center transportation hub and the Beijing-Kazakhstan Railway, and is now steadily advancing at a speed of about 20 meters per day.

Sun Changsong, deputy manager of shield tunneling project of Beijing East Sixth Ring Road, China Railway 14th Bureau: Our shield tunnel excavation diameter is 16 meters 07, and our surface settlement is basically always kept within 3 mm.

Internationally, the standard of shield machine construction is generally that the settlement does not exceed 30 mm and the uplift does not exceed 10 mm. The control accuracy of this Chinese shield machine is much higher than the international standard. Today, more than 90% of the shield machines used in China‘s tunnel projects are made in China, and the market share of Chinese shield machines in the world is close to 70%. It is hard to imagine that just 20 years ago, China did not have a shield machine of its own that could be used for such a project. Shield machine, its official name is full-face tunnel boring machine. A shield machine contains tens of thousands of parts, and the industrial chain involves many industrial fields such as machinery manufacturing, electronic components, hydraulic pipelines, etc. Because of the complex system and high integration, some people call it the crown of machinery manufacturing. Pearl.

Wu Xuanpeng, chairman of Beijing Shield Engineering Association: In popular words, our shield machine is a tunnel factory. In the past, due to the many gaps in technology in our country, we could not produce.

Since the 1990s, with the rapid development of China‘s economy, infrastructure construction has also accelerated.

In 1997, for the construction of the Qinling Tunnel of the Xikang Railway, China imported two German shield machines for the first time. Shield machine construction not only greatly improves the efficiency, but also greatly improves the safety of the construction process. However, while enjoying safety and efficiency, the Chinese also have to accept high equipment costs and unsmooth after-sales service.

Li Jianbin, vice president of China Construction Machinery Industry Association, China Railway Shield Expert: Two units are nearly 700 million. The service fee for foreigners is very high, and the service time is very short. It is only eight hours a day. Shift system, he is a one-shift system, we have to wait for the machine to break down, this is very exciting to us, you do not master the technology, so you are controlled by others everywhere.

Before 2006, China imported more than 130 shield machines from abroad, costing tens of billions of dollars, but it was controlled by others everywhere. At that time, many domestic construction machinery and equipment were faced with such a dilemma.

Yang Huayong, Dean of the High-end Equipment Research Institute of Zhejiang University, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering: A large number of large-tonnage cranes and excavators are imported.

The key technologies cannot be bought or waited. In the face of the increasingly urgent construction needs, in 2002, a batch of construction machinery and equipment research and development, including shield machines, was included in the national high-tech research and development “863” plan. Start to crack the code behind the development of the shield machine.

In 2004, my country’s domestic subway shield machine “Pioneer” that can operate in soft soil was successfully rolled off the assembly line in Shanghai; in April 2008, my country’s first “China Railway No. 1″ that can operate in complex geology was successfully launched in Henan Off the assembly line, in 2009, it successfully completed the construction of the relevant section of Tianjin Metro Line 3.

Li Jianbin, China Railway Shield Expert, Vice President of China Construction Machinery Industry Association: After our first machine came out, the price of foreign equipment dropped sharply. It was as expensive as it used to be, and there was no market.

Different from ordinary mechanical equipment, the shield machine is a customized product, and each equipment needs to be designed separately in combination with the actual engineering. Different geology and different construction teams will have different needs.

Huang Changfu, Secretary of the Party Committee of China Railway 15th Bureau Group Co., Ltd.: For example, the sand and pebble formations are very wear-resistant to the tool, so we have to put forward our requirements and suggestions for the configuration of the tool.

The design and development of the cutter head has always been an important topic for the localization of shield machines.

Zhang Zhiguo, general manager of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd.: This is the hob of the tunnel boring machine. The most important thing is the hob ring, which is inlaid on the outside of it. It is a key component of rock breaking. The original quality The cutter ring of a good hob is mostly imported.

A high-quality hob ring must have both a certain hardness and sufficient toughness. To achieve high standards, the most important thing is to develop qualified materials and mature processing technology, which not only requires advanced technology research and development, It is more difficult for enterprises to undertake basic scientific research. The research and support of the national major scientific research projects on the localization of shield machines has not stopped. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the research and development of shield machine related technologies has been selected into the national key basic research and development (973 plan).

Yang Huayong, Dean of Zhejiang University High-end Equipment Research Institute, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering: 863 is a high-tech plan, and 973 is a key basic research plan. We have gone through 0 to 1, but there are still many basic technologies, and the unique key technologies have not been thoroughly understood, so I came here. Do some basic research.

Under the promotion of national scientific research projects, colleges and universities focus on the research of basic technology, and enterprises apply the latest research results to actual projects and actively feedback the effect, and continue to coordinate research and development and innovation.

Zhang Zhiguo, general manager of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd.: When we were studying this knife circle, we cooperated with universities such as Tsinghua University and professional colleges. After our experiment, we achieved localization in 2018. At present, the entire Chinese market The domestic knives accounted for 90%.

A shield machine has hundreds of core technologies like this, including hydraulic systems and control systems, all of which have been tackled in national scientific research projects. At the same time, China‘s huge engineering market provides the best testing ground for the R&D and iteration of key technologies of shield machines.

In 2012, the construction of Chengdu Metro Line 2 and Line 4 started, and the domestic subway shield machine successfully mastered the technology of shield construction in the water-rich sand and pebble stratum in western my country; in 2014, Guangzhou Metro Line 7 was under construction. The machine successfully traversed the complex fault geology in South my country, overcoming world-class problems; in 2017, in the Songhua River water diversion project, the hard rock tunnel boring machine with the largest diameter in my country at that time successfully completed the underwater operation for the first time.

In this exhibition room of the shield machine manufacturer, there is a secret code for the continuous advancement of China‘s shield machine technology.

Zhang Zhiguo, general manager of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd.: This jar stores geological samples collected from our various tunnel boring machine construction projects. China‘s geological conditions should be said to be the entire geological museum. So we have a lot of accumulation in the design of geological adaptability in different geology.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a large number of railway and highway infrastructure constructions have been accelerated, water diversion projects in many places, and urban underground pipe gallery construction have begun. The demand for shield machines has surged, reaching hundreds of units every year.

Yang Huayong, Dean of the High-end Equipment Research Institute of Zhejiang University, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering: In 2002 and 2003, when he said that 30 units were needed a year, we felt that 30 units were the most daring argument. Then the railway, the West-East Gas Pipeline, and the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, all of them.

New demand stimulates new supply and leads new creation, which is another important password for the success of China‘s shield machine, an advanced equipment. China‘s shield machine anchors what others do not have, and what others have, we are superior, and continue to innovate and develop.

Wu Xuanpeng, chairman of the Beijing Shield Engineering Association: For example, Guangzhou invented a dual-mode shield, and when the Baicheng Tunnel of the Menghua Railway was built, a horseshoe-shaped shield was designed, which is also the first in the world.

After 20 years of independent innovation, China‘s shield machine began to go abroad.

In 2012, the Kuala Lumpur subway project in Malaysia started bidding. The Chinese infrastructure company recommended the Chinese shield machine to the owner. The professional team from Malaysia flew to China for inspection. After confirming the capabilities of the Chinese company, they agreed to import a Chinese shield. institutions.

Zhang Zhiguo, general manager of China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd.: (project) It passed the equipment, a large ball-like rock, which was not found in the geological survey stage at that time, but it was because of the performance of the shield machine design. It is relatively good, the whole project excavation is very successful.

One pass ten, ten pass one hundred, in the tunneling industry, China‘s advanced equipment goes abroad with the Chinese construction force, and constantly conquers foreign construction teams.

Liu Feixiang, Chairman of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.: We have strong targeted design, reliable performance, favorable price and fast service. With comprehensive advantages in price, performance, quality service, etc., it can be more cost-effective and more competitive than foreign shield machines and foreign equipment.

Since 2013, with the advancement of the joint construction of the Belt and Road, China‘s shield machine has ushered in a new development opportunity, and now it has been exported to more than 30 countries and regions.

△In March 2018, the Beirut water supply project in Lebanon was successfully connected by using Chinese shield machines

Paul Mauri, general manager of the Asia-Pacific region of Italian CMC company: This is indeed a good machine, and the service of Chinese enterprises is also very good.

In December 2019, in the Moscow subway project in Russia, a Chinese shield machine penetrated the tunnel.

Sergei Vinagradov, deputy general manager of the No. 9 Metro Station of the Moscow Institute of Engineering: The tunnel shield machine made in China has shown its own advantages. The tunnel excavation speed is normal and even exceeds expectations.

△In April 2022, the Chinese-made dual-mode shield machine in Sicily, Italy, was put into use in the railway project.

Alfonso Toto, general manager of Italian Toto Construction Company: We have everything ready, just waiting for the Chinese shield machine to start construction.

Manufacturing is the foundation of a country and the foundation of a strong country. Equipment manufacturing is the most important tool of the country, the backbone of the manufacturing industry, and the focus of international competition. Like the shield machine, many advanced equipments in China, through hard work and independent innovation, have embarked on a development path from following to parallel, to achieving international leadership in some fields.

Fujian Fuqing Hualong No. 1 nuclear power unit

Every day, the duty personnel of CNNC’s Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant carefully check the operation of the equipment. There are 6 million-kilowatt nuclear power units here, with an annual power generation capacity of about 50 billion kWh. On March 25 this year, CNNC Fuqing Nuclear Power Unit 6 was officially ready for commercial operation, marking the full completion of my country’s independent third-generation nuclear power Hualong No. 1 demonstration project. After the United States, France and Russia, China has truly mastered its own third-generation nuclear power technology.

Xing Ji, chief designer of CNNC Hualong No. 1: We have a lot of independent intellectual property rights in the entire R&D technology system of Hualong No. 1. So far, there are about 716 patents, most of which are invention patents. Our reactor design Using 177 sets of fuel assemblies, 157 sets of pressurized water reactors with a large number of mega kilowatts of pressurized water reactors are used in the world. After we added 20 sets of fuel assemblies, the power density of the fuel line of our nuclear power plant has been reduced and it is safer.

Ye Qizhen, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Director of the Expert Committee of the China Nuclear Energy Industry Association: From the overall technical level, we can say that we have moved from following to running. It can also be said that we are stronger than others in some aspects.

In front of the model of Hualong No. 1 unit, when chief designer Xing Ji introduced the characteristics of the unit to reporters, the topic could not be separated from the word “innovation”.

Xing Ji, chief designer of China National Nuclear Corporation’s Hualong No. 1, has innovated many measures to improve the safety of nuclear power plants. For example, we combine traditional active safety measures with innovative passive safety measures, so that we can better deal with common mode faults, such as some faults such as power loss in the whole field, such as the nuclear accident in Fukushima. Such reasons.

Hualong No. 1 not only carries the independent innovation ideal of several generations of Chinese nuclear power workers, but also reflects the development process of Chinese nuclear power’s insistence on independent innovation. Its birth, twists and turns. In 1990, with the reform and opening up, China introduced French technology to build the first million-kilowatt nuclear power plant in Daya Bay, Guangdong. Xing Ji, who has just worked for more than two years, was sent to the site as an engineer. At that time, the entire Chinese nuclear industry was only a “primary school student”, with no high-standard design, and the level of equipment manufacturing was very backward. Even basic materials such as cement and steel bars that met French technical requirements had to be imported. Xing Ji was always full of energy in his heart, and he must design a million-kilowatt nuclear power plant with completely independent technology.

Xing Ji, chief designer of Hualong No. 1 of China National Nuclear Corporation: We were thinking about why we can only be students of others, and why we cannot grow up and have our own things. In 1998, we started related research and development work. After that, we continued to move forward step by step along the tortuous road of independent research and development of large advanced pressurized water reactors.

Core technology is the core technology of nuclear power. If it is controlled by others, autonomous nuclear power will not be possible. Since then, Chinese nuclear power personnel have begun to explore the independent research and development and design of the core. The core research and development involves 336 systems and 25 disciplines, and the amount of calculation is beyond imagination. The most difficult thing is to develop a variety of core models to compare.

Tang Chuanbao, Vice President of China Nuclear Power Research and Design Institute: In the process of discussion, through brainstorming and everyone’s discussion, a plan called the 177 core was formed. On this basis, a nuclear power technology plan was also formed, which is also our A prototype of Hualong One.

From the introduction, digestion and absorption of international advanced technologies to the independent innovation of core technologies, it is not easy to walk on two legs. In 2011, the CP1000 R&D team completed the preliminary design and preliminary safety analysis report. At this time, on March 11, 2011, the Fukushima nuclear accident occurred in Japan. How to ensure that China’s newly built nuclear power plants meet the highest international safety standards? CNNC resolutely gave up the construction of CP1000, and urgently promoted the independent research and development of the third-generation nuclear power technology ACP1000, which was laid out in advance. ACP1000 is the predecessor of Hualong One. The reason why the nuclear power man named it Hualong No. 1, which means “China’s rejuvenation, the soaring dragon”. On May 7, 2015, the construction of Unit 5 of the Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant, the world‘s first reactor of China National Nuclear Corporation’s Hualong No. 1 nuclear power plant, officially started. The construction of nuclear power is very complicated, and there is an international curse of “the first pile must be dragged”.

Xing Ji, chief designer of China National Nuclear Corporation’s Hualong No. 1: After the research and development was completed, once the project entered the project, the delay was severe, and various problems were exposed.

In nuclear power construction, safety is the lifeline. To break the curse of “the first pile must be dragged”, it is necessary to strive for perfection, and no mistakes can be made even in small parts during the construction process. Once, the debugging personnel found that the aperture setting of the orifice plate did not meet the requirements during the verification process of a small flow control orifice plate, and needed to be adjusted immediately.

Xing Ji, chief designer of Hualong No. 1, China National Nuclear Corporation: Commissioners, report this situation to the design, and our on-site design representatives immediately start the calculation, because they designed the system, and they fully grasp the design principles of this system and Therefore, the design was quickly adjusted, and the manufacturer was ready to process it according to the new revised design drawings.

With the support of independent technology, the construction of Hualong 1 broke the curse of “the first reactor must be dragged”. On January 30, 2021, the world‘s first Fuqing nuclear power unit 5 of my country’s independent third-generation nuclear power Hualong 1 was put into commercial operation.

Xing Ji, chief designer of China National Nuclear Corporation’s Hualong No. 1: It took 68.7 months to complete it. (The construction of the first reactor) has taken more than 100 months in the world. Our nuclear power construction team should be said to be the strongest in the world.

Ye Qizhen, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Director of the Expert Committee of the China Nuclear Energy Industry Association: All these foundations are built on the basis of independence in every aspect. From research and development, design, construction, equipment manufacturing, operation including management, autonomy is the most fundamental idea.

Today, the technology of Hualong No. 1 has blossomed in many places at home and abroad, and the units of China National Nuclear Corporation in Hainan and other places are under construction. Hualong No. 1 units of China General Nuclear Power Group, which are distributed in Guangdong, Zhejiang and other places, are also under construction. They will be completed and put into operation in recent years. The safety and maturity of their technology have won international recognition. In February this year, they also passed the international most Rigorous nuclear power technology review – UK General Design Review (GDA).

Wang Xin, chief designer of Hualong No. 1, China General Nuclear Power Group: The reason why it is said to be the most stringent is because it requires the application of the best, most reliable and safest technology to nuclear power, which is the core of the strictest review. In essence, we successfully passed, we passed such a review, we have the conditions to enter European users and enter the nuclear power market development around the world.

According to statistics, there are currently 54 nuclear power units operating in mainland China, with an installed capacity of 55,805.74 MW (rated installed capacity). In the first half of this year, the cumulative power generation of operating nuclear power units was 198.999 billion kWh, accounting for 5.02% of the country’s cumulative power generation. (The national cumulative power generation is 39,631.1 kWh)

Ye Qizhen, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Director of the Expert Committee of the China Nuclear Energy Industry Association: We now have the third largest nuclear power unit in operation in the world, after the United States and France. And nuclear power is the second largest in the world in terms of power generation, and after the United States, there is another nuclear power plant (number) that we are building now in the world. Nuclear power has very broad prospects. It should be said that this industry is still in the sun at seven or eight in the morning, or the rising sun, and the technology is constantly developing.

Equipment manufacturing is the “backbone” of the manufacturing industry. In addition to nuclear reactors, shield machines, large aircraft, large rockets, space stations and other important national weapons, the advanced level of automobile manufacturing also represents the level of a country’s manufacturing industry. In recent years, the development of new energy vehicles has become the focus of competition in the world, and it is also considered to be the only way for my country to move from a big automobile country to a powerful automobile country. Statistics show that in 2021, my country’s new energy vehicle sales will complete 3.521 million units, a year-on-year increase of 1.6 times, ranking first in the world for seven consecutive years. Among the top 15 sales, independent brands occupy 12 seats. China has become the largest market for new energy vehicles. How did China achieve its sudden emergence and global leadership? What’s the password behind this?

Sun Fengchun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, professor of Beijing Institute of Technology: China has achieved complete autonomy in the field of new energy vehicles, and we have reached the international advanced level in technology and the international leading industry scale, which is globally recognized.

Sun Fengchun is a witness to the development of my country’s new energy vehicle industry. He also clearly remembered the first large-scale debut of my country’s new energy vehicles. It was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. 500 self-developed new energy buses were on the road. Among them, 50 pure electric buses traveled to and from the central area of ​​the Olympic Games. For the first time in the history of the international Olympics, zero-emission vehicles in the central area of ​​the Olympic Games were achieved.

Sun Fengchun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, professor of Beijing Institute of Technology: This is also the first batch of relatively large-scale electric buses in China and even the world. At that time, we were internationally advanced in terms of technology, because at that time, all countries in the world were experimenting with electric vehicles. In the laboratory stage, how to get out of the laboratory, we found a good Olympic scene.

In the field of traditional automobiles, my country has always been in a state of running behind, but for the research and development of core technologies of new energy vehicles, whether it is a traditional automobile powerhouse or a follower, everyone is almost on the same starting line. At the beginning of this century, my country took the research and development of new energy vehicles as a key project, and broke through the core technology before the Beijing Olympics. Whether it is parts or vehicle manufacturing, it has independent intellectual property rights. The large-scale appearance of these vehicles at the Beijing Olympic Games opened the prelude to the industrialization of new energy vehicles in my country.

Dong Yang, former executive vice president and secretary general of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Vice Chairman of China Electric Vehicle 100 Association: Socially speaking, it can solve energy problems and environmental problems. Technically, it is the next important track for automotive technology. , is the next commanding heights, we can not always follow the development of Chinese cars, we should still grab the commanding heights in the future, so we have to do electric vehicles.

To achieve overtaking in the new energy vehicle industry, it is first necessary to form a large-scale market. However, the new energy vehicles at that time could only travel up to 150 kilometers when fully charged. Compared with the excellent performance of traditional vehicles, they were far behind. How to make the market accept them? How can companies be willing to turn to the new energy vehicle track?

Ouyang Minggao, professor of Tsinghua University, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences: We are the first to start promoting public transportation. The government can pay for it. On the other hand, family cars are given preferential treatment.

The subsidy has quickly narrowed the price difference between new energy vehicles and traditional vehicles of the same level, and the effect is immediately reflected in the production and sales volume. In 2013, the production and sales of new energy vehicles increased by nearly 40% year-on-year.

Policy-driven has given my country’s new energy vehicles a first-mover advantage. However, in order to achieve technological overtaking, product overtaking, and industrial chain overtaking, it is still necessary to rely on the independent innovation of enterprises. BAIC Group was the first enterprise to enter the new energy vehicle industry, and the initial attempt was difficult.

Dai Kangwei, General Manager of BAIC New Energy Co., Ltd.: When we first researched our vehicle electronic control technology, we even combined the resources of colleges and universities, benefiting from the rich resources and disciplines of many colleges and universities in Beijing, thanks to such good After the resources, we can use it as an OEM, after all, it is a terminal. We have integrated and applied many resources in this way to jointly promote the development of the new energy business. I think everyone has found such a sense of mission and also found such a take responsibility.

Batteries, motors, and electronic controls are the three core components of new energy vehicles, among which batteries are the key components that restrict the development of new energy vehicles. How to improve battery cruising range and shorten charging time, we have no successful experience to learn from, we must rely on our own technology to solve key problems.

This was a battery charging test for the new material structure from a year ago. The researchers want to see how much this solution can shorten the charging time.

Wang Shengwei, vice president of the passenger car solution department of a company: The temperature rise should not be too high, and the charging speed should be fast. These two are the keys to our fast charging.

In less than 12 minutes, the battery was 80% charged.

Wang Shengwei, Vice President of the Passenger Vehicle Solutions Department of a certain enterprise: Well, now it has risen to 100, and the test has been successfully completed.

Today, a year later, engineers have reduced the charging time to less than 5 minutes and can complete an 80% charge. Continuous technical research has greatly increased the battery cruising range beyond the initial 150 kilometers.

Wu Kai, chief scientist of a company: Under the same chemical system and the same battery pack size, the Kirin battery we launched can increase the power by 13% compared with the advanced overseas 4680 battery, and the energy density is about 3 times higher than that of 10 years ago. It also means that our electric cars can run 600 kilometers, 800 kilometers or even more.

The ten years since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been a decade of rapid development of my country’s power batteries. Under the leadership of continuous technological innovation of leading enterprises, my country’s power batteries have reached the world‘s top level. Chinese battery companies rank first in the total global market share.

Ouyang Minggao, professor of Tsinghua University, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences: We now have the most complete industrial chain of power batteries in the world, the scale of our battery industry in China is the largest in the world, and we provide the most extensive support for the world. All links in our chain are now They are all at the forefront of the world.

From the cruising range of only 150 kilometers to more than 600 kilometers, consumers’ concerns about the cruising range are decreasing, and the acceptance of new energy vehicles is getting higher and higher. At the same time, China’s new energy vehicle companies are also committed to product innovation, and their diversified products are highly recognized by consumers.

This is Liuzhou, Guangxi, and small and fashionable new energy vehicles can be seen everywhere in the streets and alleys. As of the end of April 2022, a total of 125,000 new energy vehicles have been promoted and applied in Liuzhou, accounting for 12.5% ​​of the total local car ownership. In cities like Liuzhou, the popularity of new energy vehicles is mainly due to the fact that enterprises have seized the general needs of users in small cities, carried out product innovation, and successfully occupied the small electric vehicle market with novel and fashionable small cars.

Zhang Yiqin, director of brand and marketing of a certain enterprise: Taking small electric vehicle products as the carrier, combining the hard power of enterprise technology with the advantages of the industrial chain, a set of solutions for the ecological construction of urban new energy large-scale application of government-enterprise linkage is formed.

This is a perception system for intelligent assisted driving of new energy vehicles. With the lidar and high-definition camera on the top of the car, it can identify vehicles, people and other objects on the road, and achieve intelligent assisted driving in certain scenarios. Today, the development of new energy vehicle technology is becoming more and more mature, and intelligence has become the future development direction. Entering the intelligent track, China’s own brand new energy vehicle companies are also preparing to go.

Ren Shaoqing, head of autonomous driving research and development of a company: In the past five to ten years in China, in the field of sensors such as lidar, a group of companies that can do everything from research and development to manufacturing have actually emerged. From this solution algorithm, In fact, a group of companies that can do this complete solution have emerged. So in fact, we have reason to believe that in the future, China’s auto industry, in the dimension of intelligence, will actually occupy more and more and more important positions on the world stage.

Twenty years of unremitting efforts, China’s new energy vehicle development has achieved an international leading edge, and the trend towards mid-to-high-end is obvious. In 2020, the production and sales volume of new energy vehicles will reach 1.367 million units, and the cumulative production and sales volume in nine years will exceed 5.6 million units, exceeding the original target of 5 million units. By 2021, production and sales will more than double year-on-year, of which self-owned brands account for 74.3% of the total. A survey shows that the proportion of consumers who are willing to consider purchasing new energy vehicles has risen from 20% in 2017 to 63% in 2021. Among high-income groups, this performance is even more prominent, with nearly 90%. of consumers are willing to buy new energy vehicles.

Sun Fengchun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and professor of Beijing Institute of Technology: Our overall goal is very clear, that is, to overtake technically and products, including our industrial chain. We need to achieve technological independence, product independence and industrial chain independence.

Ouyang Minggao, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Professor of Tsinghua University: Our government’s concept innovation and policy innovation have initiated and led the reform of China’s new energy industry in this new energy industry.

In addition to the equipment manufacturing industry, the consumer goods manufacturing industry occupies a considerable proportion of the manufacturing industry. The consumer goods manufacturing industry is an important civilian production industry and an important support for ensuring and satisfying people’s pursuit of a better life. In the consumer goods manufacturing industry, textiles and clothing are closely related to everyone’s happiness index.

In Beilun District of Ningbo City, this so-called world‘s largest garment processing factory, together with its factories in Anhui, Zhejiang and Southeast Asian countries, produces about 2 million pieces of ready-to-wear garments every day. Many well-known sportswear brands in the world are produced by this company.

Shaoxing Keqiao, as the world‘s largest textile trade gathering place, nearly 1/4 of the world‘s textile products are traded here. In 2021, the Keqiao China Textile City market group will have a turnover of more than 300 billion yuan in both online and offline markets.

Located in Yaojiapo Village, Qiujiadian Town, Tai’an City, Shandong Province, more than 30 tons of fabrics purchased every day are made into about 160,000 pairs of long johns. The total length of the long johns produced here in one year can add up to more than one circle around the earth’s equator, making it a veritable “Qiuku Village”.

Sun Huaibin, former vice president and researcher of China National Textile and Apparel Council: We are the largest in terms of production scale. Now, the total fiber processing volume is about 58 million tons a year. What is the concept? It accounts for more than 50% of the world. Our (textile and apparel) exports last year were $316 billion, a little more than a third of the world.

Chen Dapeng, vice-chairman of China National Textile and Apparel Council, President of China National Garment Association: According to the calculations of China National Garment Association, the total retail scale of China’s clothing market should exceed 4.5 trillion yuan, and online retail sales have exceeded 2 trillion yuan.

From production, export, to consumption, supporting these huge numbers is China’s textile industry chain, which is the world‘s largest, most complete, and constantly transforming and upgrading.

Sun Huaibin, former vice president and researcher of China National Textile and Apparel Council: No country in the world has such a rich, systematic and complete textile industry chain as ours. We have both upstream raw material supplies, including petrochemicals and agriculture. At the same time, each of our There are industries in the textile chain, subdivided industries, and then industrial textiles, home textiles and clothing, as well as our textile machinery, clothing machinery, it runs through the entire industrial chain.

From cotton to fiber, to weaving, dyeing and ready-to-wear, a piece of clothing needs to go through dozens or even hundreds of processes in the middle. The textile industry has therefore become the most representative labor-intensive industry. The textile industry with thousands of years of history in my country, with the reform and opening up, especially after joining the World Trade Organization in the early 21st century, has released huge production capacity, providing a steady stream of cheap and high-quality clothing to the world. With the continuous increase in scale and changes in the internal and external environment, a new era proposition has also been put forward to China’s textile industry.

Sun Huaibin, former vice president and researcher of China National Textile and Apparel Council: Our body is already very large. If you want to let it run faster, I think it is unlikely. We are also facing changes in the market environment. Environmental protection A series of factors such as the pressure of production and the rise in labor costs make it necessary for us to go through transformation and upgrading, and to develop from big to strong.

How to get stronger? Independent innovation and mastery of unique advanced technologies are the keys to moving towards the high end of the industrial chain.

Miao Hangen, Chairman of Shenghong Holding Group Co., Ltd.: This is microfiber, which can be more than 1/50 of the hair.

Microfiber is widely used in high-end clothing, home textile fabrics, high-performance filter materials, clean materials, high-end automotive interiors and other fields. In layman’s terms, a 10,000-meter-long microfiber monofilament is less than 0.028 grams, which also means that a microfiber monofilament weighing 112 grams can circle the earth’s equator once. Only under a high-power electron microscope can the internal shape of a microfiber be clearly seen. In such a single fiber, there are actually a total of 2664 monofilaments. This “island microfiber” with a diameter of only 1/100 of a human hair is the result of the company’s development from laboratory to industrialized mass production. Today, the company’s annual output of microfiber products has accounted for about 60% of the world‘s total, making it an important production base.

Miao Hangen, Chairman of Shenghong Holding Group Co., Ltd.: A large part of our benefit is guaranteed by making products that others cannot do. The added value of the products is relatively high and the sales are relatively good.

Adhering to the differentiated route and making products that others cannot do is the key for the company to go from following to the industry leader. In the past ten years, the company has invested nearly 100 billion yuan to open up the upstream and downstream industrial chain of chemical fiber, and the number of new technology products has maintained an average of 10 per year. % growth rate. In addition to constantly challenging the limits of microfibers, recycled fibers made from recycled plastic bottles have also become their main R&D direction and source of profit growth.

Miao Hangen, Chairman of Shenghong Holding Group Co., Ltd.: Our regenerated fiber production capacity will reach 350,000 tons this year, doubling that of last year, but demand is growing faster than production capacity. The overall supply is still in short supply, and orders for some products have even been placed in the fourth quarter. .

How to get stronger? Extensive use of the latest automation and digital technology to improve labor productivity, reduce costs and increase efficiency is the key to winning the favor of the market. Fully automated production lines, data sharing of textile machines, and one-screen control of “smart brains”. In Zaozhuang, Shandong, in this high-end new type of special yarn production plant, the scene of “thousands of yarns and ten thousand of fabrics” in textile enterprises has become history. Through the full use of information technology and the analysis of system big data, the company has achieved refined management. At present, only 35 people are needed to produce 10,000 ingots.

Li Lingshen, Vice President of China National Textile and Apparel Council, Deputy Director of National Textile Standardization Technical Committee: Thirty years ago, there were 10,000 factories with 100,000 spindles, which is equivalent to 1,000 workers for 10,000 spindles. The factory has greatly improved the efficiency of labor production, and truly realized the vision of the past that the textile factory was unattended at night.

In Changshu, Jiangsu, in this huge automated warehouse that can store 1.5 million boxes of clothes, a piece of clothing can be locked in 3 minutes, and a courier bill is automatically attached and sent to a transport vehicle. The single-day throughput of the entire storage area can reach up to 1 million pieces, and the handling, sorting, distribution, and inventory inventory are all completed by robots.

Every 6 seconds, the national sales data on the enterprise big data platform will be refreshed, and real-time market trend analysis will be performed.

Li Lingshen, vice chairman of the China National Textile and Apparel Council, deputy director of the National Textile Standardization Technical Committee: After the iterative upgrading of the industry’s digitalization, networking, and intelligence in recent years, the labor productivity of the entire industry, the level of intelligent manufacturing and the The service level of the entire digitalization has been greatly improved, and labor productivity has been greatly improved.

This is a customized clothing company in Dalian. Except for offline stores, a large part of their sales come from online orders, which means that consumers can not only choose fabrics online, participate in style design, but also realize remote measurement. Only need to take photos as required to intelligently display the size data of collar, waist and other parts.

Wu Qi, Chairman of Dalian Longsheng Clothing Co., Ltd.: Then you can see the whole clothes in 360 degrees, for example, the zipper. If some customers don’t like the zipper, it can be turned into a button. We start from the material of the fabric, from the Colors, details from styles customers can all participate.

Personalized customization and digital production are the passwords for the leading development of the textile and garment industry. This is due to the rapid development of digital technology in the era of digital economy. With the support of a new generation of information technologies such as 5G, industrial Internet, artificial intelligence, and big data, many garment enterprises have built their own smart factories to realize digital intelligent manufacturing. transformation.

Chen Dapeng, vice president of China National Textile and Apparel Council, president of China National Garment Association: New developments such as digitization, networking, informatization, and intelligence make it possible for this mass customization. It turns out that you may go to the garment factory to see that our assembly line produces garments of one category, but we use different chips for each piece. Different stitching requirements can be achieved in this, the entire assembly line to achieve such a mass customization we say.

Personalized customization greatly satisfies people’s diverse clothing needs. The integration of the new format of live e-commerce in the Internet age has allowed the clothing industry to systematically reshape the entire industrial chain from design to production to sales. Like many manufacturing industries, seizing the opportunity of the digital age and moving towards intelligent high-end manufacturing, the transformation of the textile and apparel industry is a microcosm of China’s transition from a manufacturing power to a manufacturing power.