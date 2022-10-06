© Reuters. China Innovation Airlines (03931) Listed in Hong Kong: Scarcity of Targets in Potential Sectors Helps the Development of the Industry to Accelerate



In recent years, under the realistic premise of energy shortage and the “dual carbon” goal, vigorously developing the new energy vehicle industry has become a common choice and strategic measure for our society. In this context, as an important component of new energy vehicles, power batteries have ushered in the rapid development of the industry.

On October 6, China Chuangxinhang Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “China Chuangxinhang” or “Company”, code “03931”), a leading power battery company in China, was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, becoming the first power battery stock in Hong Kong.

On the one hand, the listing of China Innovation Airlines means that in the future, with the help of the capital market, the company will ride the wind and waves and accelerate its progress. On the other hand, entering the Hong Kong stock market as a scarce target of a new sector will undoubtedly change the current pattern of China‘s new energy power battery market, allowing the industry to enter a new era of high-quality development and speeding up.

The technologies of the world‘s leading new energy technology companies have reached the international leading level

It is understood that China Innovation Aviation is the world‘s leading new energy technology enterprise, mainly engaged in the design, research and development, production and sales of power batteries and energy storage system products. As a leading power battery company, in recent years, China Innovation Aviation has continued to accelerate material and battery technology innovation to enhance product competitiveness.

The company’s One-Stop (OS) battery platform technology is one of the representative works. This technology has high material adaptability and can be widely used in multiple material systems such as lithium iron phosphate, ternary, manganese-based, and sulfur-based. . At the same time, the battery cost of OS technology is lower and the safety is better. Using the lithium iron phosphate battery of OS technology, the system energy density exceeds 180wh/kg, which can easily achieve a cruising range of 700 kilometers, and the ternary battery can achieve a cruising range of up to 1000km. , very competitive in the industry.

Strong product competitiveness makes China Innovation Aviation the only company among the top ten power battery companies in China in 2021 with a year-on-year growth rate of more than 100% from 2019 to 2021. From 2019 to 2023, the company’s production capacity will expand from less than 3GWh To the planned production capacity of 90GWh, the production capacity has increased by more than 30 times in just five years.

In terms of product manufacturing, the OS products of China Innovation Airlines maximize the process level and stability through high-precision and high-reliability equipment, and use minimalist manufacturing, extreme manufacturing and intelligent manufacturing to make batteries in energy density, safety, and economy. and other aspects have formed a huge advantage. According to the mass production plan of AVIC, the new battery products based on OS technology, all technical indicators have reached the international leading level.

Helping the development of the industry and injecting strong impetus into the new energy automobile industry

With its strong R&D strength and excellent product strength, China Innovation Aviation has won strong recognition in the industry. The company undertakes a number of national and provincial scientific research projects, and is one of the only two “National High-tech Industry Standardization Pilot” power battery enterprises in the country. In terms of installed capacity for the three months ended March 31, 2022, the company ranked fifth among third-party power battery companies in the world and second in China. At the same time, the company actively participated in the formulation of relevant national and industry standards, presided over or participated in the formulation of 6 national standards, 13 industry standards and 14 group standards, helping the healthy development of the industry.

In addition, China Innovation Airlines has carried out in-depth cooperation with many well-known domestic and foreign car companies. At present, the company supports 28 car companies with more than 70 models, including major OEMs such as GAC, Xpeng, Changan, Leapmotor, Geely, Hechuang, Dongfeng, Honda, SAIC-GM-Wuling, Chery, Rich, Dongfeng Xiaokang, etc. It is also the main power supply of the Mercedes-Benz Smart. And according to market news, Weilai will use the ternary One-Stop battery solution of China Innovation Aviation. The customer structure is showing a trend of diversification, the proportion of new forces has steadily increased, and the high-quality customer base has laid a solid foundation for its long-term high-quality development.

In addition, the company’s current production capacity is still relatively small, and the supply is in short supply, which cannot meet the production capacity needs of customers. Therefore, the company has accelerated the implementation of production capacity. Recently, the production lines in Chengdu, Xiamen, Wuhan and Hefei have all successfully rolled off the production line. It is foreseeable that with the continuous development of the company. The rapid development, the successive commissioning of new production lines in each base, and the large-scale application of new technologies will surely provide more positive contributions to the accelerated development of the industry.

In the past few years, with strong policy support, continuous brand breakthroughs, and continuous technological innovation, my country’s new energy vehicle industry has achieved rapid development and has become an innovative highland in the world‘s new energy vehicle field.

On the one hand, the listing of China Innovation Aviation is to follow the trend of the times, to keep up with the development needs of the industry, to open up a variety of financing channels, to shape and improve the company’s capital brand value, and to participate in the global power battery expansion competition. provide important assistance. On the other hand, it will help promote the long-term innovation and development of my country’s power battery industry-related enterprises, inject strong development momentum into the growth of my country’s new energy vehicle industry, and gradually become an important force leading the transformation of the global automobile industry.