China Internet of Things: China's commodity index in May was 100.7%, up 0.4 percentage points from the previous month

According to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the China Bulk Commodity Index (CBMI) for May 2023, surveyed and released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, was 100.7%, an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month. Among the sub-indices, the supply index and inventory index rebounded, while the sales index continued to fall.

In June, the domestic bulk commodity market will present a situation of insufficient demand in the off-season, high supply decline, limited domestic policy boost, and high external risks. The overall commodity prices will still be in a weak consolidation stage, and the prices of some commodities will go down to a certain extent. space.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

