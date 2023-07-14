China Introduces New Rules to Regulate Generative AI Technology

China Sets Regulations on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)

China has released new regulations on generative artificial intelligence (AI), making it one of the first countries in the world to establish rules for the technology behind popular services like ChatGPT. The updated guidelines were published by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s main Internet watchdog, and are set to take effect on August 15.

Compared to an earlier draft released in April, the newly published “interim measures” appear to have relaxed some previously announced provisions. This suggests that Beijing recognizes the potential of the burgeoning AI sector as a means to reactivate economic growth and create employment opportunities.

This move comes after the recent regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, with fintech giant Ant Group being fined nearly $1 billion. Several Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, and JD.com, are already launching their own versions of AI chatbots.

It is important to note that these rules will only apply to services available to the Chinese public, and technologies developed in research institutions or intended for foreign users are exempt. The current version has also removed punitive measures, such as fines for violations.

The Chinese government, in the document announcing the standards, encourages the innovative use of generative AI across all industries and fields. They also emphasize the development of safe and reliable chips, software, tools, computing power, and data sources. Additionally, China urges platforms to participate in the formulation of international norms and standards related to generative AI.

One of the main provisions of the regulations requires generative AI service providers to conduct security reviews and register their algorithms with the government if their services can influence public opinion or mobilize the public.

The rise of generative AI, the technology behind platforms like ChatGPT, has led to increased competition between the United States and China in the field of emerging technologies. US Senator Mark Warner warned that China is far ahead in the global race to create barriers to government use of AI.

Chinese companies, including Baidu, Alibaba, and JD.com, are awaiting approval from regulators before officially launching their ChatGPT-like services to the public. Currently, their generative AI services are in the testing phase or limited to corporate users.

One concern surrounding China‘s regulatory strategy is whether it could stifle innovation in the AI industry, which is crucial for China‘s ambition to compete with the United States in the high-tech sector. Analysts suggest that China‘s approach to regulating AI may follow its strict censorship policies for controlling information flow on the internet and social media.

To address these concerns, the guidelines stress the need to find a balance between development and security. Seven national agencies, including the cyberspace watchdog, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Education, will oversee the implementation of the standards.

