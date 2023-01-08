Original title: China Iron and Steel Association expects China‘s crude steel output to be about 1.01 billion tons in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 2.2%

China News Agency, Beijing, January 8 (Reporter Ruan Yulin) Qu Xiuli, Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Iron and Steel Industry Association (hereinafter referred to as “CISA”) held the 18th China Iron and Steel Industry Chain Market Summit in Beijing on the 8th According to the 2022 annual meeting of Lange Iron and Steel Network, according to the forecast of China Iron and Steel Association, China‘s crude steel output will be about 1.01 billion tons in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 2.2%.

Data show that from January to November 2022, China will produce a total of 935 million tons of crude steel, a year-on-year decrease of 1.4%, and a cumulative daily output of 2.7997 million tons. Qu Xiuli said that according to the China Iron and Steel Association’s ten-day production report, in December 2022, the country’s daily crude steel production will be about 2.4251 million tons, a month-on-month decrease of 2.4%. It is estimated that China‘s crude steel output will be about 1.01 billion tons in 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 23 million tons or 2.2%.

In the first 11 months of 2022, China exported 61.948 million tons of steel products, a year-on-year increase of 0.4%; imported steel products were 9.867 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 25.6%. Qu Xiuli said that it is estimated that in 2022, China will export 68 million tons of steel products, a year-on-year increase of 1%. In 2022, China‘s steel exports will increase slightly, mainly due to the relatively high prices in the international market.

According to the monitoring of the China Steel Association, in the first 11 months of 2022, the national average steel price index was 122.78 points, a year-on-year decrease of 13.55%. It is expected that the annual steel price fluctuation range will be smaller than that of the previous year.

Looking forward to 2023, Qu Xiuli said that China‘s economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality, and the effects of various policies will continue to show. In 2023, the overall economic operation is expected to rebound, and the demand for steel products is expected to recover. However, the global economy is facing the risk of recession, and the international market environment is more complex. Both direct and indirect exports of Chinese steel products are under greater pressure. At the same time, resource, energy and environmental constraints continue, and business operations are under greater pressure.

Qu Xiuli said that China‘s steel industry has entered a new stage of development, and she hopes that steel companies will work together to overcome difficulties and jointly promote the real high-quality development of the steel industry.