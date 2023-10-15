China Iron and Steel Association’s Green and Low-Carbon Transformation: Preparing for an Overall Industry Plan

China Iron and Steel Association Prepares for Green and Low-Carbon Transformation in Steel Industry

In a recent statement, He Wenbo, Secretary of the Party Committee and Executive Chairman of the China Iron and Steel Industry Association, highlighted the ongoing efforts of the steel industry to undergo a comprehensive green and low-carbon transformation. Speaking at the “12th China International Iron and Steel Conference and 2023 Global Low-Carbon Metallurgy Innovation Forum,” Wenbo discussed the fundamental changes that have taken place in the industry’s overall development, with a focus on embracing a sustainable and environmentally friendly path.

The steel industry in China has made substantial progress toward a greener future, with the implementation of a future-oriented green and low-carbon transformation plan. The sector has recognized the need for change and has been actively working on cleaner production methods. China aims to complete the ultra-low emission transformation plan, accounting for 80% of the existing steel production capacity, by 2025. This ambitious goal will result in a high-standard green production capacity that will sufficiently meet the country’s steel material demands in the years to come.

By adopting this plan, China Steel is aspiring to elevate its environmental standards, environmental performance, and environmental technology to new heights. The transformation will also lead to the development of garden factories in the industry, creating a more sustainable and aesthetically pleasing manufacturing environment.

The shift towards a green and low-carbon steel industry is a systematic project that requires the engagement and collaboration of all stakeholders. The China Iron and Steel Industry Association is actively working with its members and industry partners to ensure a smooth transition. This comprehensive transformation plan reflects China‘s commitment to sustainable development and aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

