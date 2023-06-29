China is promoting investments at the “Summer Davos” – DW – 28.06.2023

The view wanders into the green. Endless rows of still young trees stand to the right and left, directly on the highway on the way from Beijing to the port city of Tianjin. China is trying to achieve its climate goals. That is why millions of trees have been planted. Tianjin is only around 100 kilometers from the Chinese capital.

A high-speed train connects the cities and the six-lane highway. Numerous satellite settlements lie in between. Gigantic skyscrapers stretch out behind the trees, some of which are still under construction.

Welcome culture in Chinese

For three long years of the pandemic, the country was almost completely isolated from the outside world. Now you are the host of “Summer Davos”. Colorful posters hang everywhere in Tianjin. The 1,500 national and international guests at the World Economic Forum, WEF, (Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023) should feel welcome.

It is already the 14th event of this kind, organized by the Swiss WEF. But in the past three years there have only been virtual meetings because of the pandemic. An important signal should go out from this conference. Visas for foreign participants were relatively generous by Chinese standards.

The meeting of the “New Champions” of the World Economic Forum (WEF), also known as Summer Davos, in Tianjin Photo: Manuela Kasper-Claridge/DW

The country is courting investors. Company representatives and politicians have also come. But the big names are missing. After all, the WEF is happy about a significant number of company representatives from the USA. There are also Europeans and African participants.

“The USA and China account for 50 percent of world trade,” emphasizes Børge Brende, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum. That is why it is so important to exchange ideas directly.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s opening speech (article image) will be translated into English, Japanese, Mongolian and Vietnamese. “The global economy is in a critical phase of upheaval,” he explains, and demands that “we should not return to isolation.”

Everyone knows that China needs investors and open world markets to sell its products. The Chinese economy is growing much more slowly than expected. In 2022, growth was only three percent; growth of 5.5 percent was expected. Young people are finding fewer and fewer jobs. Experts estimate that every fifth young person who enters the labor market cannot find a job.

Prominent speaker in Tianjin: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Photo: Li Xin/dpa/picture alliance

Fear of decoupling

With Linamar, Chan Tran represents a Canadian company that operates worldwide and has six production sites in China with around 2000 employees. Components for automobile production are manufactured.

The manager shrugs when asked about the current economic situation. In 2005, when the company came to China, all signs pointed to growth. Now he sees more stagnation. “My company is currently holding back on investments,” he says. We just want to wait and see how things go from now on.

He prefers not to talk about politics, like many Chinese participants here at “Summer Davos”. Prime Minister Li Qiang also speaks only very generally of the “violent political tensions” that are currently prevailing. Not a word about Russia’s war in Ukraine or the high tensions surrounding Taiwan.

It seems as if the Chinese want to view politics and economics completely separately. A point that European and US participants in particular see critically. They discuss how the “China risk”, i.e. dependence on the Chinese market, can be reduced – without giving up the market, of course. But this is no easy task.

Summer Davos 2023: People talk to each other again after years of isolation Image: Li Ran / dpa / picture alliance

“Politics and business go hand in hand. You can’t separate the two,” says Frank Bournois of the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), a European-Chinese university. Nevertheless, he is convinced that investments in China make sense. “If we decide to decouple, we would lose about five percent growth worldwide.”

Hard fight for market shares

China is still the most important market for German automobile manufacturers. On the streets of Tianjin you see VW, BMW, Audi and Porsche, but increasingly also cars from Chinese manufacturers. It’s often electric cars. The majority of these are now produced by Chinese manufacturers themselves.

The fight for market share is getting tougher, and it’s not just the German car manufacturers who are feeling the effects. The World Economic Forum wants to promote dialogue, despite ideological differences. And after all, representatives from 90 countries came to Tianjin.

The need is there, say the organizers. In small discussion groups, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and the market for health products will be discussed. “Seventy percent of economic growth came from Asia last year,” said the WEF at a press conference.

The Chinese market has a significant share in this. Albeit less than the Chinese government had hoped. The country wants to continue to grow with future technologies.

At the entrance to the convention center, visitors can pick up the writings of Chinese President Xi Jinping. 30 volumes, printed on glossy white paper. Demand is limited.

