China is the world’s largest car market

China has long been the world‘s largest market for new car registrations. In 2019 it had registered 24.8 million new vehicles. It experienced a much less marked slowdown than Europe or the United States in 2020 (23.7 million vehicles, “only” 5% less). In 2022 it had returned to above 24 million, 74% more than the US and 61% more than Europe. In 2023 it reached 24.9 million, with a forecast of up to 29.1 million in 2027 (+4% annually). Nonetheless, the level of automobile penetration in China remains limited, but the combination of a low vehicle penetration rate combined with prospects for growth in middle income and development of infrastructure mean that there is room for development even in the long term period. In China, 50-60 million vehicles could be registered while remaining at a diffusion rate equal to about half of what is already observed today in the United States. Participating in the Chinese market will therefore be an obligatory choice for any manufacturer and supplier aiming for higher volumes.

In addition to local volumes, the Chinese auto industry follows a precise plan, implemented steadily over time, with adequate capital, with the rationality of filling gaps through strategic moves and with business models that respond better and faster to the demands of the market. In addition to the cost advantage, Chinese vehicles are in fact increasingly competitive on the “performance” axes that count most in the new world of mobility: green (or presumed green), hyper-connected, aesthetically and functionally satisfying. Criteria that are increasingly similar to those of Europe and North America, especially in the new generations.

Added to this is the support of the Chinese government which in recent years has invested around 57 billion dollars for the development of technology, especially electricity: almost 5 times the amount invested by the American government. It is therefore easy to understand why more and more Chinese vehicles are also seen on European and American roads, and this year China will become the first car exporter in the world, pulverizing the historic Japanese supremacy and moving from sixth to first place in just three years.

To date, and for a few more years, however, the market shares of Chinese manufacturers will remain all in all marginal due to the growth of the domestic market and the limited capillarity or non-existence of sales and assistance networks. However, traditional players are warned: to compete in the global market and in the Chinese one, well-sharpened weapons will be needed. Compressed development times with significantly faster model renewals, priorities defined on changing market demands, cost competitiveness, a leaner approach to internal processes and greater risk attitude, mass-consumption products with lower technical and engineering content. All of this in coherent plans carried out with the determination and humility that allowed China to quickly become an automotive superpower.

