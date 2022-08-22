Original title: China joined the DEPA working group and formally established the Ministry of Commerce: will be fully prepared to join DEPA

According to news from the Ministry of Commerce’s website on August 22, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce answered a reporter’s question on the decision of the member states of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) to establish China‘s accession to the working group.

It is understood that on October 30, 2021, China decided to apply for joining the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA). On November 1, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao formally applied to DEPA depositary New Zealand on behalf of China.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce said that since the application, China has conducted dialogues at all levels with DEPA member countries Chile, New Zealand and Singapore, including using different occasions to conduct in-depth communication at the ministerial level; held two chief negotiators with DEPA member countries. The conference, several technical-level consultations and seminars on digital laws and regulations comprehensively answered questions raised by member states about China‘s digital economy management. DEPA member states appreciate China‘s efforts and sincerity in joining DEPA, and positively evaluate China‘s willingness to promote the opening up of the digital economy and mutually beneficial cooperation. China welcomes the decision of DEPA member states.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said that the establishment of the joining working group means that China will fully advance the negotiations on joining DEPA. The working group will be composed of representatives of DEPA member governments, with Chile as the chairman, and will conduct consultations with China under the framework of the working group to advance the process of China‘s accession.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce pointed out that China is the second largest digital economy in the world. It is accelerating its digital development, building a digital China, and steadily expanding institutional openings such as rules, regulations, management, and standards. China‘s application to join DEPA and actively promoting the process of joining it fully reflects China‘s willingness to be compatible with high-standard international digital rules and expand international cooperation in the digital economy. China‘s accession to DEPA is conducive to promoting the expansion and opening of the digital trade field, establishing an integrated digital trade market with the same rules and compatible standards with its members, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries in the emerging digital field, and bringing digital industry cooperation to enterprises. business opportunities and promote the development of the digital economy of all parties. China‘s active promotion of the accession process will also enhance the influence of DEPA as a broader international digital economy rule.

“In the next step, under the framework of joining the working group, China will fully prepare to join DEPA, conduct substantive negotiations with DEPA members, and continue to advance the process of joining. China is willing to work with other countries to shape an open and safe digital economy development environment and share Dividends from the development of the digital economy make positive contributions to promoting the development of the global digital economy,” the spokesperson said.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: