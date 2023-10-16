China Launches “Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat 1” – A Breakthrough in Inland Waterway Ships

China‘s First Hydrogen Fuel-Powered Ship Makes Maiden Voyage

China‘s first hydrogen fuel-powered ship, named “Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat 1,” successfully completed its maiden voyage at the Three Gorges Visitor Center in Yichang City. The ship, jointly developed and built by China Three Gorges Corporation and the China Shipbuilding Industry Research Institute, marks a significant milestone in the application of hydrogen fuel cell technology in inland waterway ships.

Measuring 49.9 meters in length, 10.4 meters in width, and 3.2 meters in depth, the “Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat 1” boasts a top speed of 28 kilometers per hour and a cruising range of up to 200 kilometers. This breakthrough in hydrogen fuel cell technology has the potential to replace an estimated 103.16 tons of fuel annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 343.67 tons.

Technical experts involved in the project highlighted that the ship’s hydrogen fuel cell has a rated output power of 500 kilowatts. Once operational, the ship will be utilized for transport, inspections, emergencies, and other tasks in the Three Gorges Reservoir area and between the Three Gorges Dam and Gezhouba Dam. Notably, it will produce zero emissions and contribute to a pollution-free process throughout its operations.

One significant challenge in the development of hydrogen fuel-powered ships is fuel endurance. In response to this hurdle, a hydrogen energy supply station, known as the “China Three Gorges Green Power and Green Hydrogen Demonstration Station,” has been established at Yangjiawan Wharf downstream of the Three Gorges Dam. This pioneering inland river terminal station is the first of its kind in China and employs clean electricity generated by the Three Gorges Power Station to electrolyze water and produce hydrogen. The hydrogen produced is then supplied to hydrogen energy ships through compression, storage, and filling processes, enabling safe and rapid hydrogen refueling at a rate of 240 kg per hour.

Looking ahead, China aims to further advance its sustainable transportation efforts. In 2022, the country plans to launch the world‘s largest pure electric cruise ship, “Yangtze Three Gorges 1,” in Yichang. This vessel, developed independently by China, will help realize the “electrification of the Yangtze River.” Similarly, the introduction of the “Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat 1” demonstrates the successful implementation of green hydrogen energy technology in promoting the “hydrogenation of the Yangtze River.” These initiatives play a vital role in protecting the Yangtze River and fostering green and low-carbon development in inland shipping.

China‘s progress in hydrogen fuel-powered ships signifies a significant step towards achieving a sustainable and environmentally friendly future in maritime transportation.

