China, Le Maire’s outstretched hand: “France wants better access to markets, not decoupling”

MILANO – France wants better access to the Chinese market and a more “balanced” trade relationship, not a decoupling, i.e. a separation, from the second world economy. This was stated by Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire after meeting with senior Chinese officials on Sunday, as reported by the agency Reuters. “We don’t want to face legislative hurdles or other barriers to gaining access to Chinese markets,” Le Maire said at a news conference in Beijing, a day after what he called “constructive” trade talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng. “This aspect was obviously at the heart of our discussions,” he said. “We want to get better and more balanced access to the Chinese market.”

A position, the French one, which comes just as the axis between Beijing and Europe is cooling down, with Italy which this week essentially decided to abandon the new Silk Road at the end of the year-end memorandum expiry.

During Saturday’s meeting, He said China hopes France can “stabilize the tone” of EU-China relations, while Beijing is willing to deepen cooperation with Paris in some areas.

On the other hand, the European position remains more nuanced than that expressed by the G7, which instead had expressly spoken of Chinese “economic coercion”, remaining more focused on de-risking than decoupling

“Derisking does not mean that China is a risk,” Le Maire clarified. “Derisking means that we want to be more independent and that we don’t want to face any risk in our supply chains if there is a new crisis, like the Covid one with the total breakdown of some value chains”, he added