China leads global EV sales surge 55% last year, tops 10 million mark

by admin
China leads global EV sales surge 55% last year, tops 10 million mark

China Business News 2023-04-27 15:51:02

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On April 26, the International Energy Agency announced the 2023 global electric vehicle outlook and announced the sales of electric vehicles last year. According to data from the International Energy Agency, last year, sales of pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles hit a record high, with a total of more than 10 million units, a year-on-year increase of 55%, of which China accounted for about 60%. Known as the “leader” in electric vehicle sales.

China leads the way!Global EV sales soared 55% last year, crossing the 10 million mark

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

