China leads global EV sales surge 55% last year, tops 10 million mark

China Business News 2023-04-27 15:51:02 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On April 26, the International Energy Agency announced the 2023 global electric vehicle outlook and announced the sales of electric vehicles last year. According to data from the International Energy Agency, last year, sales of pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles hit a record high, with a total of more than 10 million units, a year-on-year increase of 55%, of which China accounted for about 60%. Known as the “leader” in electric vehicle sales.

