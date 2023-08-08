China loses half of its workforce – with consequences for the economy

View of Shanghai, the largest city in China with around 25 million inhabitants. Liu Liqun/Getty Images

China‘s decades-long one-child policy has led to an aging population and an unequal ratio of old to young.

According to the Terry Group, the country will lose almost half of its current population by 2100, which will have a negative impact on economic growth.

Chinese government data shows that in 2022 China‘s population will shrink for the first time since 1961.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

A report from the consulting firm Terry Group according to China‘s aging population will directly impact its ability to compete with the US and other nations on the world stage.

According to the latest United Nations forecasts, China will lose almost 50 percent of its population by the end of this century. According to researchers at the Terry Group, not only is the general population decline a threat, but also the increasing proportion of older people.

In 1990, 5 percent of Chinese were 65 or older. That proportion has nearly tripled to 14 percent today, and the Terry Group projects that by 2050 this group will make up 30 percent of the population.

In their report, the experts write: “In 1975, there were 13 times as many children in China as there were elderly people. For 2050, the United Nations predicts that there will be twice as many older people as children.”

Over several decades, China has undergone a shift from high mortality and high fertility to low mortality and low fertility. This year, China‘s population shrank for the first time since 1961, Chinese government data show. The researchers at the Terry Group expect a development that is tantamount to a “demographic gauntlet run”.

“Not only is China‘s population aging, but it is also undergoing an increasing process of shrinkage that will be difficult, if not impossible, to reverse,” say the Terry Group researchers. “Gone are the days when China‘s deep labor pool seemed inexhaustible.”

According to the consultancy, the country will lose an average of seven million working-age adults per year over the next decade, which will accelerate to 12 million per year by 2050.

The United Nations projects that China‘s working-age population will shrink by three-fifths by 2100, which in turn will increase pressure on young people and government initiatives to support this cohort.

For comparison, between 1990 and 2010, when China‘s demographics were favorable, the working-age population grew at an average rate of 1.7 percent per year. Those numbers are likely to reverse soon, instead the working-age population would shrink at a 1 percent annual rate.

“All else being equal, this nearly three percentage point decline in the growth rate of the working-age population will translate into a corresponding decline in the growth rate of employment and potential gross domestic product (GDP),” the researchers said.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported on Sunday that officials in Beijing have warned experts against speaking negatively about their own economy. Sources told the FT not to talk about collapsing foreign investment, deflation and flagging growth.

The crackdown follows a slew of data pointing to a muted post-pandemic recovery in China with no economic recovery in sight.

