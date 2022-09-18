Home Business China-made large aircraft C919 is about to be certified and delivered
2022-09-17 14:17:46Source: People's Daily

At the first World Design Capital Conference opened in Shanghai on September 15, Wu Guanghui, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chief designer of the C919 large passenger aircraft series, revealed that COMAC has completed the test flight task for the C919 large aircraft before obtaining certification, and will obtain the aircraft within this year. Civil aircraft airworthiness certificate, and delivered to the first customer – China Eastern Airlines.

The C919 large passenger aircraft is a short-to-medium-range commercial trunkline jet independently developed by China and has independent intellectual property rights. At present, there are 28 customers of C919 aircraft, with a total of 815 orders.

COMAC has suppliers all over the world and manufacturers in many cities in China, but all designs are concentrated in Shanghai. Wu Guanghui said, “The aerodynamic design level of civil aircraft directly determines the safety, comfort, economy and environmental protection of the aircraft. We pay special attention to improving the aerodynamic design level of the C919 aircraft.”

The traditional aerodynamic design usually adopts air test, calculation and other methods. During the development of the C919 aircraft, more than 20,000 airfoils and more than 2,000 wings were designed, and finally 7 two-wheeled wings were selected for wind tunnel experiments, and the development cycle was greatly shortened through technical means such as simulation.

