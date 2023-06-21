China – MAN Energy wants to sell gas turbine division to Chinese group

.

Augsburg (German news agency) – The German plant manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, wants to sell its gas turbine business to a Chinese company. A contract with the gas turbine manufacturer CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine (GHGT) was signed this week, reports the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” (Wednesday edition), citing MAN Energy Solutions.

The approximately 100 affected employees at the Oberhausen and Zurich locations are to be taken over by the buyer from China. The prerequisite, however, is that the federal government agrees to the deal. The gas turbines from MAN Energy Solutions can be used for power generation or for pipelines.

