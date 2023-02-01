In January, China‘s manufacturing PMI index compiled by Caixin rose slightly to 49.2 from the previous 49, thus remaining in the contractionary phase, as it is below the 50 threshold, among phase of expansion (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction (below 50 points).

The manufacturing PMI trend compiled by Caixin clearly contrasts with the official numbers released on the eve by the Beijing government: numbers that indicated a strong recovery.

The official PMI manufacturing index in fact stood at 50.1 points, the record level since September 2022. The figure beat the expectations of analysts, who had forecast a value of 49.8 points, compared to the previous 47 points of December, thanks to the reopening of the economy, with the end of the lockdowns and restrictions imposed by the Zero Covid policy.