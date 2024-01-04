China Merchants Securities A-share liquidity outlook for 2024: modest improvement in funding, dominant growth style provider Zhitong Finance

China Merchants Securities, a leading Chinese investment bank, has released a research report outlining the A-share liquidity outlook for 2024. According to the report, the bank predicts a modest improvement in funding and growth style dominance in the coming year.

The report highlights several key points that support the outlook for improved liquidity in the A-share market. It cites the Federal Reserve’s potential decision to end interest rate hikes or even cut rates, which would weaken the constraints of the external liquidity environment on A-shares. Additionally, domestic policy efforts and economic improvement are expected to boost market risk appetite, leading to a significant improvement in the scale of capital supply.

The research suggests that foreign capital is expected to return, and the scale of insurance funds entering the market will expand as premium income improves. However, the report also notes that the capital demand side has slowed down overall due to policy adjustments, which may result in narrower activities such as IPOs, refinancing, and shareholder reductions compared to 2023.

China Merchants Securities predicts that A-share funds may see a net inflow of more than 300 billion yuan in 2024. The bank outlines several reasons to support this forecast, including the expectation of internal incremental funds flowing in moderately, a new structure and balance of capital market funds, and continued repurchases by listed companies. Additionally, the bank anticipates that the U.S. dollar index and U.S. bond yields will experience a “double decline,” leading to relatively dominant growth style in the A-share market.

Despite the positive outlook, the research report also outlines potential risk factors, including economic data falling short of expectations, the Fed’s policy easing progress being less than expected, and the report’s forecast outlook for 2024.

Overall, the report paints an optimistic picture of A-share liquidity in 2024, with the expectation of improved funding and a shift towards growth style dominance in the market.

