



IT House reported on March 23 that China Mobile Games announced its 2022 full-year results, with a total revenue of 2.714 billion yuan and overseas revenue of 361 million yuan.

Revenue Composition:

IT House learned from the financial report that the average monthly active users of CMGE games is 15.52 million, the average monthly paying users are 1.124 million, the ARPPU (average income of paying users) is 201.2 yuan, and the total number of new registered users is 84.61 million.

In terms of games, “Town Soul Street: Born to be King” had more than 2 million new registered users on the first day of its domestic launch, and its first week of sales exceeded 100 million. “Double” ranked first in the free list of Apple Store in the first month of its domestic launch; “Dynasty Warriors” will land in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Southeast Asia successively in 2022, topping the free list of Apple Stores in multiple regions, the best-selling list of Apple Store in Hong Kong and Macau, Taiwan’s Apple Store’s best-selling list is second. Previously, in 2022, there will be 650 mobile game R&D personnel, and R&D investment will be 527 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 69.5%.



