China – Montana becomes first US state to ban Tiktok

Montana is the first US state with a Tiktok ban. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a corresponding law on Wednesday, which should come into force in 2024. He wanted to protect the “personal and private data of the people of Montana from the Chinese Communist Party,” Gianforte said on Twitter. The state has a little over a million inhabitants.

According to the law, Tiktok cannot be used in Montana. Every time a user accesses Tiktok, is offered access to Tiktok, or is offered the opportunity to download, it is a violation of the law. Each violation carries a fine of $10,000 per day. Apple and Google must therefore remove Tiktok from their app stores.

The law, which was passed by the Montana state legislature in mid-April, will almost certainly be challenged in court.

State leaders are “trampling, in the name of anti-China sentiment,” on the freedom of expression of hundreds of thousands of people in Montana “who use the app to speak out, gather information, and conduct small businesses,” said Medrano’s Keegan the civil rights organization ACLU in Montana.

A Tiktok company spokeswoman said the law signed by the governor violated the rights of the people of Montana by an “unlawful ban.”

The app operated by the Chinese group Bytedance is suspected of giving the Chinese Communist Party access to user data. Recently, several western states had banned public employees from using Tiktok on company cell phones.

With more than a billion users worldwide, Tiktok is particularly popular with the younger generation. The short video service has already overtaken other networks like Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in terms of time spent on them.

However, experts warn that the app could be used by the Chinese Communist Party for espionage or propaganda purposes. The Chinese government has denied urging Chinese companies to hand over personal user data collected abroad.

